DSHM DHFW Delhi Recruitment 2021 for ANM and MO Posts: Interview for Covid-19 Vaccination Centres

DSHM DHFW Delhi Recruitment 2021: Delhi State Health Mission, Directorate Of Family Welfare Govt. of NCT of Delhi has published a recruitment notification for the post of ANM and Medical Officer (MO) on its website - https://dshm.delhi.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can walk in for the interview at the Covid - 19 Vaccine Centres.

The above posts are purely on short term/adhoc basis till 31 July 2021. period of engagement can be extended as per the requirement. Documents in original to be shown and self attested photocopy with two passport size photographs to be submitted at the time of interview.

Walk-in-Interview Date and Time

Interviews will be held at respective CDMO Offices at District Level. For date of interview & other details contact District Offices as given in the list below

DSHM DHFW Delhi Vacancy Details

ANMs

Medical Officer (MO)

Eligibility Criteria for ANM and MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

ANMs - ANM course from recognized Institute/University or Diploma in MPW

Medical Officer (MO) - MBBS

Salary:

ANMs - ANM course from recognized Institute/University or Diploma in MPW - Rs. 40,000

Medical Officer (MO) - Rs. 1,00,000/

How to Apply DSHM Delhi Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to appear for the interview at the concerned CDMO offices along with relevant documents.

DSHM DHFW Delhi Notification