DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022: 2659 Vacancies Notified, Opportunity for 12th Pass, Apply Now!

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for Assistant Rural Development Officer posts. Check application process, qualification, educational qualification, salary and other details here.

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Rural Development Officer against the advertisement number DRC/02/2022. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 April 2022. The process of online applications was started on 11 March 2022.

A total of 2659 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to go through the notification and submit their applications after ensuring their eligibility for the post. Candidates can refer to this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 20 April 2022

Expected Date of G.D. / General Exam - Aug 2022

Expected Date of Display of Merit/Result - Sept 2022

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Rural Development Officer - 2659

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 10+2 from a recognized board/university in any discipline; Diploma in any computer course

from a recognized institution.

Pay Scale: 11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230/1310-1-31540

Experience - NA

Age Limit - Born on or After 1st August 1982 and or before: 1st August 2004

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Screening & Scrutiny of the application, Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on a percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination.

Download DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 April 2022. The candidates will be allowed to take a printout of the application form till 30 April 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below while submitting online applications.

1. Click on the “Recruitment Portal” on https://www.dsrvsindia.ac.in

2. Click on The Assistant Rural Development Officer Recruitment (Notification)

3. Information For Candidates (Click Online Apply)

4. Online Application – Fill in the required details With the Photo and Signature of the Candidate

5. Submit Application

6. Pay Online Application Fees

7. On completion candidate can take a print of the application form

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee