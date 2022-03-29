DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022: 2659 Vacancies Notified, Opportunity for 12th Pass, Apply Now!

DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022: Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Rural Development Officer against the advertisement number DRC/02/2022. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 April 2022. The process of online applications was started on 11 March 2022.
A total of 2659 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to go through the notification and submit their applications after ensuring their eligibility for the post. Candidates can refer to this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 11 March 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 20 April 2022
- Expected Date of G.D. / General Exam - Aug 2022
- Expected Date of Display of Merit/Result - Sept 2022
DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Rural Development Officer - 2659
DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 10+2 from a recognized board/university in any discipline; Diploma in any computer course
from a recognized institution.
Pay Scale: 11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230/1310-1-31540
Experience - NA
Age Limit - Born on or After 1st August 1982 and or before: 1st August 2004
DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Screening & Scrutiny of the application, Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on a percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination.
Download DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Notification
How to apply for DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 April 2022. The candidates will be allowed to take a printout of the application form till 30 April 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below while submitting online applications.
1. Click on the “Recruitment Portal” on https://www.dsrvsindia.ac.in
2. Click on The Assistant Rural Development Officer Recruitment (Notification)
3. Information For Candidates (Click Online Apply)
4. Online Application – Fill in the required details With the Photo and Signature of the Candidate
5. Submit Application
6. Pay Online Application Fees
7. On completion candidate can take a print of the application form
DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- For General/OBC: Rs. 500/-
- For SC/ST: Rs. 350/-
- For Person with Disability: Rs. 350/-