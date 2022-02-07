JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

DSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Assistant Teacher and Other Posts Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Admit Card Soon

DSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Assistant Teacher (Primary),AE, JEM Security Supervisor, Draftsman, Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Laboratory Attendant and Carpenter Available. Check Here. 

Created On: Feb 7, 2022 20:18 IST
DSSSB Exam Date 2022
DSSSB Exam Date 2022

DSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Assistant Teacher and Other: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the exam dates for various posts including Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Engineer (AE), Security Supervisor, Draftsman, Junior Engineer (JE), Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Laboratory Attendant and Carpenter 2nd Class. The exam will be conducted from 07 March 2022 to 30 March 2022. The candidates who have applied for the posts, against advertisement numbers 01/21 and 02/21, can check the details through the table below:

 

DSSSB Post Name

DSSSB Post Code

DSSSB Exam Date

Assistant Teacher (Primary)

42/21

07, 16, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30 March 2022

AE (E and M)

14/21

08 March 2022

Security Supervisor

26/21

08, 13 March 2022

JE (Electrical)

24/21

16 March 2022

JE (E and M)

15/21

21 March 2022

Pharmacist

20/21

20 March 2022

Assistant Director

21/21

20 March 2022

Laboratory Attendant

12/21

22, 23 March 2022

Carpenter 2nd Class

28/21

23 March 2022

The board will release the admit card for the said posts shortly on its website. The candidates can check their exam centre, date of exam and exam time on the admit card, once released.

Also See:

DSSSB Admit Card 2022

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Exam Date Notice

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.