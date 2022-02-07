DSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Assistant Teacher and Other Posts Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Admit Card Soon

DSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Assistant Teacher and Other: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the exam dates for various posts including Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Engineer (AE), Security Supervisor, Draftsman, Junior Engineer (JE), Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Laboratory Attendant and Carpenter 2nd Class. The exam will be conducted from 07 March 2022 to 30 March 2022. The candidates who have applied for the posts, against advertisement numbers 01/21 and 02/21, can check the details through the table below:
|
DSSSB Post Name
|
DSSSB Post Code
|
DSSSB Exam Date
|
Assistant Teacher (Primary)
|
42/21
|
07, 16, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30 March 2022
|
AE (E and M)
|
14/21
|
08 March 2022
|
Security Supervisor
|
26/21
|
08, 13 March 2022
|
JE (Electrical)
|
24/21
|
16 March 2022
|
JE (E and M)
|
15/21
|
21 March 2022
|
Pharmacist
|
20/21
|
20 March 2022
|
Assistant Director
|
21/21
|
20 March 2022
|
Laboratory Attendant
|
12/21
|
22, 23 March 2022
|
Carpenter 2nd Class
|
28/21
|
23 March 2022
The board will release the admit card for the said posts shortly on its website. The candidates can check their exam centre, date of exam and exam time on the admit card, once released.
Also See: