DSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Assistant Teacher and Other Posts Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Admit Card Soon

DSSSB Exam Date 2022 for Assistant Teacher and Other: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the exam dates for various posts including Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Engineer (AE), Security Supervisor, Draftsman, Junior Engineer (JE), Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Laboratory Attendant and Carpenter 2nd Class. The exam will be conducted from 07 March 2022 to 30 March 2022. The candidates who have applied for the posts, against advertisement numbers 01/21 and 02/21, can check the details through the table below:

DSSSB Post Name DSSSB Post Code DSSSB Exam Date Assistant Teacher (Primary) 42/21 07, 16, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30 March 2022 AE (E and M) 14/21 08 March 2022 Security Supervisor 26/21 08, 13 March 2022 JE (Electrical) 24/21 16 March 2022 JE (E and M) 15/21 21 March 2022 Pharmacist 20/21 20 March 2022 Assistant Director 21/21 20 March 2022 Laboratory Attendant 12/21 22, 23 March 2022 Carpenter 2nd Class 28/21 23 March 2022

The board will release the admit card for the said posts shortly on its website. The candidates can check their exam centre, date of exam and exam time on the admit card, once released.

