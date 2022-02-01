DSSSB Admit Card 2022 for Head Clerk and Other Posts Soon @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Exam Dates Here

DSSSB Admit Card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon release the admit card of the Computer Based Test for various posts such as Assistant Foreman, Counselor, Pharmacist (Ayurveda), Head Clerk, Assistant Grade-II, Pharmacist (Unani), Assistant Filter Supervisor, against advertisement number 01/2021 and 02/2021 on dsssb.delhi.gov.in Candidates can download DSSSB Admit Card using their application number and date of birth, once released. The exam for the said posts will be held from 20 February to 27 February 2022.
Candidates can check the exam details through the table below:
|
Post Name
|
Post Code
|
Exam Date
|
Head Clerk
|
46/21
|
21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 February 2022
|
Counselor
|
45/21
|
20 February 2022
|
Assistant Foreman
|
27/21
|
20 February 2022
|
Pharmacist (Ayurveda)
|
18/21
|
20 February 2022
|
Pharmacist (Unani)
|
19/21
|
27 February 2022
|
Assistant Grade-II
|
22/21
|
26 and 27 February 2022
|
Assistant Filter Supervisor
|
29
|
27 February 2022
DSSSB Exam Date Notice Download
How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link available on the hompage
- Enter your details
- Download DSSSB 46/21 Admit Card and Other
- Take a print out for future use