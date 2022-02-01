JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

DSSSB Admit Card 2022 for Head Clerk and Other Posts Soon @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Exam Dates Here

DSSSB Admit Card 2022 for Assistant Foreman, Counselor, Pharmacist (Ayurveda), Head Clerk, Assistant Grade-II, Pharmacist (Unani), Assistant Filter SupervisorSOON  on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Exam Dates Here.

Created On: Feb 1, 2022 21:53 IST
DSSSB Admit Card 2022
DSSSB Admit Card 2022

DSSSB Admit Card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon release the admit card of the Computer Based Test for various posts such as Assistant Foreman, Counselor, Pharmacist (Ayurveda), Head Clerk, Assistant Grade-II, Pharmacist (Unani), Assistant Filter Supervisor, against advertisement number 01/2021 and 02/2021 on dsssb.delhi.gov.in Candidates can download DSSSB Admit Card using their application number and date of birth, once released. The exam for the said posts will be held from 20 February to 27 February 2022.

Candidates can check the exam details through the table below:

Post Name

Post Code

Exam Date

Head Clerk

46/21

21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 February 2022

Counselor

45/21

20 February 2022

Assistant Foreman

27/21

20 February 2022

Pharmacist (Ayurveda)

18/21

20 February 2022

Pharmacist (Unani)

19/21

27 February 2022

Assistant Grade-II

22/21

26 and 27 February 2022

Assistant Filter Supervisor

29

27 February 2022

DSSSB Exam Date Notice Download

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.gov.in
  2. Click on the admit card link available on the hompage
  3. Enter your details
  4. Download DSSSB 46/21 Admit Card and Other
  5. Take a print out for future use

FAQ

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2022 ?

You can download the admit card from the official website of DSSSB.

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2022 ?

You can download the admit card from the official website of DSSSB.

What is DSSSB 46/21 Exam Date 2022 ?

The exam is scheduled to be held from 20 to 27 Feb 2022

What is DSSSB Admit Card Date ?

The admit card shall be uploaded soon.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (1)

Post Comment

8 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • Shaik Ruman3 hrs ago
    Job
    Reply