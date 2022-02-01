DSSSB Admit Card 2022 for Head Clerk and Other Posts Soon @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Exam Dates Here

DSSSB Admit Card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon release the admit card of the Computer Based Test for various posts such as Assistant Foreman, Counselor, Pharmacist (Ayurveda), Head Clerk, Assistant Grade-II, Pharmacist (Unani), Assistant Filter Supervisor, against advertisement number 01/2021 and 02/2021 on dsssb.delhi.gov.in Candidates can download DSSSB Admit Card using their application number and date of birth, once released. The exam for the said posts will be held from 20 February to 27 February 2022.

Candidates can check the exam details through the table below:

Post Name Post Code Exam Date Head Clerk 46/21 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 February 2022 Counselor 45/21 20 February 2022 Assistant Foreman 27/21 20 February 2022 Pharmacist (Ayurveda) 18/21 20 February 2022 Pharmacist (Unani) 19/21 27 February 2022 Assistant Grade-II 22/21 26 and 27 February 2022 Assistant Filter Supervisor 29 27 February 2022

DSSSB Exam Date Notice Download

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2022 ?