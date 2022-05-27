DSSSB Exam Date 2022 for JE/AE Released @dsssb.gov.in: Check Here

DSSSB Exam Date 2022 has been announced by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board for Junior Engineer (JE), Section Officer (SO), Assistant Engineer (AE) and Legal Assistant/Assistant Law Officer Posts on dsssb.gov.in. Candidates can check here.

DSSSB Exam Date 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the exam dates for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Section Officer (SO), Assistant Engineer (AE) and Legal Assistant/Assistant Law Officer Exam on dsssb.gov.in. DSSSB JE Exam will be conducted from 22 June to 29 June 2022. DSSSB AE Exam and DSSSB Legal Assistant/Assistant Law Officer Exam will be held on 20 June 2022.

The candidates can check the detailed exam schedule through the table below:

Post Name Advertisement Number Exam Date Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 04/22 20 June 2022 Legal Assistant/Assistant Law Officer Exam 05/22 20 June 2022 Junior Engineer (Electrical/Section Officer (Electrical) 02/22 22 June 2022 Junior Engineer (Civil)/Section Officer (Civil) 01/22 27 June 2022 28 June 2022 29 June 2022

DSSSB Admit Card 2022

The admit card will be uploaded on the official website of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.gov.in. DSSSB JE Exam Admit Card and DSSSB AE Admit Card are expected in the second week of June 2022. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of the board.

DSSSB JE Recrutiment 2022

DSSSB JE Notification was published for a total of 688 vacancies for Civil, Electrical, and Section Officer (SO) Electrical domains under various government departments of Delhi such as EDMC, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board etc.

DSSSB AE Recruitment 2022

DSSSB AE Notification for filling up 161 Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Electrical), against Post Code 803/22 and 804/22 respectively.

DSSSB Exam Notice