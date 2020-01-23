DSSSB Fire Operator PET Revised Dates 2020 Announced @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Latest Update

DSSSB Fire Operator PET Revised Dates 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the revised Fire Operator PET 2020 dates on its official website. Due to the Assembly Election in Delhi, the changed have been made. Now all such candidates who have to appear for DSSSB Fire Operator PET against the Advt No. 04/2019 can check the revised PET Scheduled which is available on the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), consequent upon the announcement of polling of Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 on 08 February 2020 and counting of votes on 11 February 2020 by the Election Commission of India, the PET scheduled for the DSSSB Fire Operator PET against the Advt No. 04/2019 has been changed.

It further said that the PET scheduled for Fire Operator (Post Code 18/19) scheduled on 07/08/10/11 February 2020 shall now be held on the dates on 23/24/25/26 February 2020 respectively.

Also Read

AIIMS Nagpur Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 for 104 Vacancies



Revised Schedule…

07 February 2020-(Date of Revised PET) 23 February 2020

08 February 2020 -(Date of Revised PET) 24 February 2020

10 February 2020-(Date of Revised PET) 25 February 2020

11 February 2020-(Date of Revised PET) 27 February 2020

It is noted that DSSSB Fire Operator PET 2020 will be held from 23 January to 27 February 2020 to recruit 706 vacancies. Board has already released the admit card at dsssbonline.nic.in.

Direct Link for DSSSB Fire Operator PET Revised Dates 2020





How to Download DSSSB Fire Operator PET Revised Dates 2020

Candidates are required to visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on the link-PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING CHANGE OF DATE OF PHYSICAL ENDURANCE TEST FOR THE POST OF FIRE OPERATOR (POST CODE 18/19) DUE TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF DELHI LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS IN FEBRUARY 2020 on home page.

You will get the PDF of the revised Schedule for PET.

You can download the same and save it for future reference.

You May Also Read

IHM Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for 09 Teaching Associates and Other Vacancies

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts



Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for latest updates regarding the DSSSB Fire Operator posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.