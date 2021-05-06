DSSSB Fire Operator Result 2021 to release soon @dsssb.delhi.gov.in., Check Details Here

DSSSB Fire Operator Result 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon release Fire Operator Result 2021 on its official website.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Fire Operator 2021 Exam will be able to download their result through the official website of DSSSB.

DSSSB Fire Operator 2021 Exam was conducted on 20 April 2021 at various exam centre in three shifts. This drive is being done to recruit 706 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the One Tier (G) examination scheme and Physical Endurance Test.

The board had released the answer keys for this exam in April. The objection process has also completed. The board is about to release the result as soon as possible. All candidates are advised to keep close track of the official website for the latest updates. The candidates are advised to bookmark this page for their reference.

How and Where to download DSSSB Fire Operator Result 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on DSSSB Fire Operator Result 2021flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth and click on submit button. The DSSSB Fire Operator Result 2021will be displayed. Download DSSSB Fire Operator Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download DSSSB Fire Operator Result 2021

