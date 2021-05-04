Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 for FLCC Incharge Post, Selection through Interview

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Central Bank of India (CBI) has released for recruitment to the post of FLCC Incharge for Baran District. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2021

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

FLCC Incharge - 1 Post

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate or post-graduate from a recognized University.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - below 65 years

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the interview.

Download Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply by sending applications along with the documents to the Regional Manager, Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Hotel Airlines Building, Opposite MBS Hospital, Nayapura Kota – 324 001on or before 31 May 2021. No other mode of application would be accepted.

