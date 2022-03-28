DSSSB JSA (44/21) Admit Card 2022 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Exam on 23 April, Check Direct Download Link Here

DSSSB JSA 44/21 Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB) on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check DSSSB JSA TA Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date, Exam Pattern and other details here.

DSSSB JSA (44/21) Admit Card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for various posts including Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Technical Assistant against advertisement numbers 44/21 & 9/21. Candidates who applied for DSSSB Recruitment 2022 can download their admit cards using their roll numbers, date of birth, captcha code on the login page.

The board has scheduled DSSSB JSA Technical Assistant Exam 2022 from 1 to 23 April 2022 across the country. Candidates can download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below. Candidates are advised to save DSSSB JSA TA Admit Card 2022 and bring it to the exam centre on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without a copy of admit card.

How to Download DSSSB JSA Technical Assistant Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads -ADMIT CARDS LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMINATIONS SCHEDULED FROM 1ST TO 23RD APRIL 2022 FOR THE POSTCODE 44/21 AND 09/21' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Now, Enter your registration number/Application Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on the submit button. The DSSSB JSA Technical Assistant Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download DSSSB JSA Technical Assistant Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DSSSB JSA & Technical Assistant Admit Card 2022

Candidates should follow all COVID-19 related Safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing etc. while appearing for the exam. Candidates can directly download DSSSB JSA Technical Assistant Admit Card 2022 clicking by the above link.

DSSSB JSA & Technical Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

The exam will have two sections which will be 300 Marks of 300 Questions. Section 1 will carry 100 marks of 20 marks each while Section 2 will be 200 marks. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. The questions will cover the following subjects:-

Section I: 1. General Awareness, 2. Mental Ability & Reasoning ability, 3. Numerical Aptitude & Data Interpretation

4. Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension. 5. Test of English Language & Comprehension. Section – II:- Multiple choice questions (MCQs) on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed in the recruitment rules

This drive is being done to recruit 278 vacancies for Jr. Secretariat Assistant (LDC) Posts, against postcode 44/21 under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and