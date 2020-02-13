DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2020 Released, Download @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2020 has been released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Candidates who have qualified DSSSB LDC 2020 written test against Advt No. 02/2019 held on 21 December 2019 can download their admit cards through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB LDC Skill Test 2020 is scheduled to be held on 16 February 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates, who have qualified for Skill Test, can now download DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2020 from the official website of DSSSB.

Process to Download DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter Application Number, Date of Birth, Security Code and click on Generate Admit Card button.

Then, DSSSB Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can download DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2020 and save for future reference.



Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards along with the photo identity proof on the day of the test. Candidates can directly download DSSSB LDC Skill Test Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

Highlights of DSSSB Recruitment 2019-20

Advertisement No: 02/2019

Opening Date of Application: - 31 January 2019

Closing Date of Application: - 05 March 2019

Written Test Date: 21 December 2019

DSSSB LDC Skill Test 2020 Date: 16 February 2020

Admit Card Date: Released

Latest Government Jobs: