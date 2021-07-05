DSSSB PGT Answer Key 2021 Out, Submit Objection From Tomorrow @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Answer Key has been uploaded by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on the official website -dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Download Here

DSSSB PGT Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key of computer based test conducted from 25 June to 30 June for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Candidates can download DSSSB Admit Card from the official website -dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB PGT Answer Key Link is given below. Candidates can download DSSB Teacher Answer Key for Sociology, History, Commerce, Physical Education, Physics, and English Subjects through the link below:

Candidates can also submit objection, if any, against any answer key through online mode.DSSSB PGT Answer Key Objection Link will be available from 06 July to 10 July 2021.

How download DSSSB PGT answer key 2021 ?