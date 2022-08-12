DSSSB PRT Result 2022 Declared at dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Download Assistant Teacher PDF Here

DSSSB PRT Result 2022 has been declared by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Download From Here.

DSSSB PRT Result 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the marks of the exam held for the post of Assistant Teacher (Primary) on its website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in DSSSB PRT Exam on 23 March, 24 March, 25 March and 26 March 2022 can download DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022. According to the result notice, the marks obtained by 35411 candidates who duly appeared in the written exam have been uploaded on the OARS module available on dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB PRT Result Link is provided in this article. The candidates can check individual DSSSB PRT Marks by clicking on this link.

All the shortlisted candidates are required to upload an e-dossier subject to attaining the minimum qualifying marks and correctness of the information furnished by the candidate in their online application forms. They have to upload all necessary documents of the educational, professional certificates and other.

DSSSB PRT e-dossierLink will be available from 13 August to 27 August 2022. Those who fail to upload their e-dossier in the given time period will not be considered for further selection process.

Shortlisting is being made on the basis of marks obtained in DSSSB PRT Tier 1 Exam 2022.

How to Download DSSSB PRT Result 2022 ?

Step 1: First, you are required to visit the official website of the board which isdsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Now, got to 'Click to Sign in'

Step 3: Enter your Date Of Birth, Xth roll No. , Xth passing Year, Password and Visual Code

Step 4: Download PRT Marks 2022

DSSSB PRT Cut Off Marks 2022

Category Marks UR 80.75 OBC 71.25 SC 73.50 ST 65.75 OH 70.00 VH 64.75

A total of 120 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment in the department of NDMC.