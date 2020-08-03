DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2020: Opportunity for 10th Pass, Apply @dtc.nic.in for Various Posts

DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2020: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Bus Driver. Interested candidates holding the minimum qualification of 10th can apply to the posts on or before 31 December 2020.

This is a huge opportunity for 10thies holding a valid license with a minimum of 3 years of experience can send applications by post to the concerned authority. This contract will be for one year which can be extended for a further period as per requirement. All willing candidates can go through this article for educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 December 2020

DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Bus Driver

DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass and having a valid license of 3 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

Age Limit - 50 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Official Website

Selection Criteria for DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Written/Interview.

How to apply for DTC Bus Driver Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Delhi Transporation Corporation or any nearest Delhi Transporation Corporation Depot on or before 31 December 2020.

