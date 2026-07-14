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DTU Delhi Region vs Outside Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 (Round 3): Branch wise Category wise Closing Ranks Comparison

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 17:39 IST

Delhi Technological University admission has begun for the 2026 cycle. Admission to the engineering branch is done based on JAC Delhi scores. Candidates can check for DTU Delhi Region and Outside Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 (Round 3) comparisons based on branch and category-wise closing ranks.

DTU Delhi Region vs Outside Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 (Round 3): Branch wise Category wise Closing Ranks Comparison
DTU Delhi Region vs Outside Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 (Round 3): Branch wise Category wise Closing Ranks Comparison

Engineering admission at Delhi Technological University has started after the release of JAC (Joint Admission Committee) results. Through this exam, candidates can take admission to engineering colleges in Delhi. The committee has released three rounds till now, and the third admission process is ongoing. Before the release of the next round, candidates can check the closing ranks to estimate the rank and cutoff movement for top branches. 

Usually, top engineering branches offer tough competition to get into the college. However, candidates from the Delhi region (students who passed class 12th from the region) can benefit from the home state quota. In order to clear the confusion between Delhi region seats and Outside Delhi region seats, candidates can find a brief comparison between the two for admission to DTU. Check a detailed list of engineering branches and closing ranks distributed category-wise.

DTU Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 Round 3: Branch-wise Category-wise Closing Ranks

Admission to Delhi Technological University under the Delhi region quota (Gender Neutral & Female seats) is less competitive. It offers admission to Computer Science Engineering programs at rank 12966 (general). The table shared below shares closing rank for the Round 3 seat allotment process in various categories and branches.

Utilize it to estimate your seat option under the Delhi region quota, which offers more flexibility and choice preference than outside regions. 

Course Full Form

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Computer Science and Engineering

12966

25046

47308

115557

313695

Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science & Analytics)

13672

27545

53984

133457

309383

Information Technology

16920

33472

60434

151283

526524

Information Technology (Cyber Security)

22458

35612

82586

171875

748025

Software Engineering

21551

38763

79593

167811

701802

Mathematics and Computing

23597

41784

92965

182249

1217445

Electronics and Communication Engineering

26336

46929

100132

201348

1436790

Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)

28601

50660

107307

223845

1126216

Electrical Engineering

37448

62692

136567

287813

1313413

Mechanical Engineering

48210

72599

168369

346092

994291

Mechanical and Automation Engineering

49712

70775

173704

388452

-

Mechanical Engineering (Automotive Engineering)

51466

73492

180744

390745

1098204

Engineering Physics

52540

77730

188403

424281

-

Chemical Engineering

56918

82616

203258

441431

-

Civil Engineering

64312

90594

217700

446734

461712

Production & Industrial Engineering

58735

84086

214513

471707

-

Environmental Engineering

69450

95241

236770

497945

557453

Bio-Technology

71182

95505

240334

493915

-

DTU Outside Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 Round 3: Branch-wise Category-wise Closing Ranks 

Candidates who have completed their class 12th education from outside Delhi (All India quota) can refer to the table shared below. Under the outside Delhi region quota, candidates who hold rank close to the ranks shared below will be eligible for admission to the engineering branch at the college. The quota is considered competitive because of the all-India quota. The lower the ranks, the higher the cutoff for students coming from different parts of India.

The table lists engineering branches and their closing ranks category-wise for admission to Delhi Technological University. All the seats offered at the institute are gender neutral. 

Course Full Form

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Computer Science and Engineering

5630

8201

11733

54632

80073

Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science & Analytics)

5941

8354

13166

45709

89658

Information Technology

7148

8436

14419

72993

91476

Information Technology (Cyber Security)

8802

9686

15783

78278

127310

Software Engineering

9117

10882

17159

81870

124544

Mathematics and Computing

8351

11950

18858

80257

109768

Electronics and Communication Engineering

9420

12811

19488

87458

67958

Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)

10339

14261

20693

88172

138119

Electrical Engineering

11840

16738

25788

101583

175806

Mechanical Engineering

15141

19993

38281

109499

187881

Mechanical and Automation Engineering

14214

18805

33693

106271

204498

Mechanical Engineering (Automotive Engineering)

14440

21545

38373

117675

228931

Engineering Physics

15648

28613

40100

116060

244348

Chemical Engineering

16317

24328

41165

111275

200395

Civil Engineering

20074

30959

40237

122167

180296

Production & Industrial Engineering

17818

28052

43097

121131

250100

Environmental Engineering

17273

28953

46212

128721

284271

Bio-Technology

22554

33517

44987

124893

276266

When comparing the region-wise admission in DTU, the home state is comparatively less competitive and offers flexible ranks for admission. While outside the Delhi region (All India rank) is mostly competitive due to competition for seats from all across the country. Therefore, Delhi region candidates can utilize the relaxation of ranks for admission to DTU. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 14, 2026, 17:39 IST

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