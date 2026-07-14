DTU Delhi Region vs Outside Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 (Round 3): Branch wise Category wise Closing Ranks Comparison

Engineering admission at Delhi Technological University has started after the release of JAC (Joint Admission Committee) results. Through this exam, candidates can take admission to engineering colleges in Delhi. The committee has released three rounds till now, and the third admission process is ongoing. Before the release of the next round, candidates can check the closing ranks to estimate the rank and cutoff movement for top branches. Usually, top engineering branches offer tough competition to get into the college. However, candidates from the Delhi region (students who passed class 12th from the region) can benefit from the home state quota. In order to clear the confusion between Delhi region seats and Outside Delhi region seats, candidates can find a brief comparison between the two for admission to DTU. Check a detailed list of engineering branches and closing ranks distributed category-wise.

DTU Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 Round 3: Branch-wise Category-wise Closing Ranks Admission to Delhi Technological University under the Delhi region quota (Gender Neutral & Female seats) is less competitive. It offers admission to Computer Science Engineering programs at rank 12966 (general). The table shared below shares closing rank for the Round 3 seat allotment process in various categories and branches. Utilize it to estimate your seat option under the Delhi region quota, which offers more flexibility and choice preference than outside regions. Course Full Form General EWS OBC SC ST Computer Science and Engineering 12966 25046 47308 115557 313695 Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science & Analytics) 13672 27545 53984 133457 309383 Information Technology 16920 33472 60434 151283 526524 Information Technology (Cyber Security) 22458 35612 82586 171875 748025 Software Engineering 21551 38763 79593 167811 701802 Mathematics and Computing 23597 41784 92965 182249 1217445 Electronics and Communication Engineering 26336 46929 100132 201348 1436790 Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) 28601 50660 107307 223845 1126216 Electrical Engineering 37448 62692 136567 287813 1313413 Mechanical Engineering 48210 72599 168369 346092 994291 Mechanical and Automation Engineering 49712 70775 173704 388452 - Mechanical Engineering (Automotive Engineering) 51466 73492 180744 390745 1098204 Engineering Physics 52540 77730 188403 424281 - Chemical Engineering 56918 82616 203258 441431 - Civil Engineering 64312 90594 217700 446734 461712 Production & Industrial Engineering 58735 84086 214513 471707 - Environmental Engineering 69450 95241 236770 497945 557453 Bio-Technology 71182 95505 240334 493915 -

DTU Outside Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 Round 3: Branch-wise Category-wise Closing Ranks Candidates who have completed their class 12th education from outside Delhi (All India quota) can refer to the table shared below. Under the outside Delhi region quota, candidates who hold rank close to the ranks shared below will be eligible for admission to the engineering branch at the college. The quota is considered competitive because of the all-India quota. The lower the ranks, the higher the cutoff for students coming from different parts of India. The table lists engineering branches and their closing ranks category-wise for admission to Delhi Technological University. All the seats offered at the institute are gender neutral. Course Full Form General EWS OBC SC ST Computer Science and Engineering 5630 8201 11733 54632 80073 Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science & Analytics) 5941 8354 13166 45709 89658 Information Technology 7148 8436 14419 72993 91476 Information Technology (Cyber Security) 8802 9686 15783 78278 127310 Software Engineering 9117 10882 17159 81870 124544 Mathematics and Computing 8351 11950 18858 80257 109768 Electronics and Communication Engineering 9420 12811 19488 87458 67958 Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) 10339 14261 20693 88172 138119 Electrical Engineering 11840 16738 25788 101583 175806 Mechanical Engineering 15141 19993 38281 109499 187881 Mechanical and Automation Engineering 14214 18805 33693 106271 204498 Mechanical Engineering (Automotive Engineering) 14440 21545 38373 117675 228931 Engineering Physics 15648 28613 40100 116060 244348 Chemical Engineering 16317 24328 41165 111275 200395 Civil Engineering 20074 30959 40237 122167 180296 Production & Industrial Engineering 17818 28052 43097 121131 250100 Environmental Engineering 17273 28953 46212 128721 284271 Bio-Technology 22554 33517 44987 124893 276266