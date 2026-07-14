DTU Delhi Region vs Outside Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 (Round 3): Branch wise Category wise Closing Ranks Comparison
Delhi Technological University admission has begun for the 2026 cycle. Admission to the engineering branch is done based on JAC Delhi scores. Candidates can check for DTU Delhi Region and Outside Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 (Round 3) comparisons based on branch and category-wise closing ranks.
Engineering admission at Delhi Technological University has started after the release of JAC (Joint Admission Committee) results. Through this exam, candidates can take admission to engineering colleges in Delhi. The committee has released three rounds till now, and the third admission process is ongoing. Before the release of the next round, candidates can check the closing ranks to estimate the rank and cutoff movement for top branches.
Usually, top engineering branches offer tough competition to get into the college. However, candidates from the Delhi region (students who passed class 12th from the region) can benefit from the home state quota. In order to clear the confusion between Delhi region seats and Outside Delhi region seats, candidates can find a brief comparison between the two for admission to DTU. Check a detailed list of engineering branches and closing ranks distributed category-wise.
DTU Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 Round 3: Branch-wise Category-wise Closing Ranks
Admission to Delhi Technological University under the Delhi region quota (Gender Neutral & Female seats) is less competitive. It offers admission to Computer Science Engineering programs at rank 12966 (general). The table shared below shares closing rank for the Round 3 seat allotment process in various categories and branches.
Utilize it to estimate your seat option under the Delhi region quota, which offers more flexibility and choice preference than outside regions.
|
Course Full Form
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
12966
|
25046
|
47308
|
115557
|
313695
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science & Analytics)
|
13672
|
27545
|
53984
|
133457
|
309383
|
Information Technology
|
16920
|
33472
|
60434
|
151283
|
526524
|
Information Technology (Cyber Security)
|
22458
|
35612
|
82586
|
171875
|
748025
|
Software Engineering
|
21551
|
38763
|
79593
|
167811
|
701802
|
Mathematics and Computing
|
23597
|
41784
|
92965
|
182249
|
1217445
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
26336
|
46929
|
100132
|
201348
|
1436790
|
Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)
|
28601
|
50660
|
107307
|
223845
|
1126216
|
Electrical Engineering
|
37448
|
62692
|
136567
|
287813
|
1313413
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
48210
|
72599
|
168369
|
346092
|
994291
|
Mechanical and Automation Engineering
|
49712
|
70775
|
173704
|
388452
|
-
|
Mechanical Engineering (Automotive Engineering)
|
51466
|
73492
|
180744
|
390745
|
1098204
|
Engineering Physics
|
52540
|
77730
|
188403
|
424281
|
-
|
Chemical Engineering
|
56918
|
82616
|
203258
|
441431
|
-
|
Civil Engineering
|
64312
|
90594
|
217700
|
446734
|
461712
|
Production & Industrial Engineering
|
58735
|
84086
|
214513
|
471707
|
-
|
Environmental Engineering
|
69450
|
95241
|
236770
|
497945
|
557453
|
Bio-Technology
|
71182
|
95505
|
240334
|
493915
|
-
DTU Outside Delhi Region Cutoff 2026 Round 3: Branch-wise Category-wise Closing Ranks
Candidates who have completed their class 12th education from outside Delhi (All India quota) can refer to the table shared below. Under the outside Delhi region quota, candidates who hold rank close to the ranks shared below will be eligible for admission to the engineering branch at the college. The quota is considered competitive because of the all-India quota. The lower the ranks, the higher the cutoff for students coming from different parts of India.
The table lists engineering branches and their closing ranks category-wise for admission to Delhi Technological University. All the seats offered at the institute are gender neutral.
|
Course Full Form
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
5630
|
8201
|
11733
|
54632
|
80073
|
Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science & Analytics)
|
5941
|
8354
|
13166
|
45709
|
89658
|
Information Technology
|
7148
|
8436
|
14419
|
72993
|
91476
|
Information Technology (Cyber Security)
|
8802
|
9686
|
15783
|
78278
|
127310
|
Software Engineering
|
9117
|
10882
|
17159
|
81870
|
124544
|
Mathematics and Computing
|
8351
|
11950
|
18858
|
80257
|
109768
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
9420
|
12811
|
19488
|
87458
|
67958
|
Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology)
|
10339
|
14261
|
20693
|
88172
|
138119
|
Electrical Engineering
|
11840
|
16738
|
25788
|
101583
|
175806
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
15141
|
19993
|
38281
|
109499
|
187881
|
Mechanical and Automation Engineering
|
14214
|
18805
|
33693
|
106271
|
204498
|
Mechanical Engineering (Automotive Engineering)
|
14440
|
21545
|
38373
|
117675
|
228931
|
Engineering Physics
|
15648
|
28613
|
40100
|
116060
|
244348
|
Chemical Engineering
|
16317
|
24328
|
41165
|
111275
|
200395
|
Civil Engineering
|
20074
|
30959
|
40237
|
122167
|
180296
|
Production & Industrial Engineering
|
17818
|
28052
|
43097
|
121131
|
250100
|
Environmental Engineering
|
17273
|
28953
|
46212
|
128721
|
284271
|
Bio-Technology
|
22554
|
33517
|
44987
|
124893
|
276266
When comparing the region-wise admission in DTU, the home state is comparatively less competitive and offers flexible ranks for admission. While outside the Delhi region (All India rank) is mostly competitive due to competition for seats from all across the country. Therefore, Delhi region candidates can utilize the relaxation of ranks for admission to DTU.
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.