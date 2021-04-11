Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021 for 75 Medical Executive Posts, Selection Via Interview

How to apply for Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates would be advised to present themselves to the interview locations with all the documents needed in original plus 2 copies along with the duly filled Application form latest by 30 April 2021.

How much salary will be required for Sr. Medical Officer(E3), Sr. Medical Officer(Dental)E3 in Eastern Coal Limited?

₹ 60,000-1,80,000/-

What is the last date for Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021?

A total of 75 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Medical Executive.