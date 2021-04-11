Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021 for 75 Medical Executive Posts, Selection Via Interview
Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at http://www.easterncoal.gov.in for 75 Medical Executive Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other posts.
Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021: Eastern Coal Limited (ECL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Executive. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.
Advertisement No. ECL/C-5(D)/EE/Med.Rectt-2021/713 Dated 08-04-2021
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 30 April 2021
Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Sr. Medical Specialist(E4)/Medical Specialist(E3) - 22 Posts
- Sr.Medical Officer(E3)- 51 Posts
- Sr.Medical Officer(Dental)E3- 2 Posts
Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Sr. Medical Specialist(E4)/Medical Specialist(E3) - minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized Post Graduate Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years post qualification experience; For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.
- Sr. Medical Officer(E3)- MBBS from recognized Institute/College approved by Medical Council of India.
- Sr. Medical Officer(Dental)E3 - BDS from recognized Institute/College approved by Medical Council of India with 1-year post qualification experience from a Hospital/Clinic.
Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Sr. Medical Specialist(E4)/Medical Specialist(E3) - ₹ 70,000- 2,00,000/-
- Sr.Medical Officer(E3), Sr.Medical Officer(Dental)E3 - ₹ 60,000-1,80,000/-
Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification Download
How to apply for Eastern Coal Limited Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates would be advised to present themselves to the interview locations with all the documents needed in original plus 2 copies along with the duly filled Application form as provided with the advertisement. The candidates will be required to send the duly filled in application form as an advance copy in the format prescribed along with a self-attested copy of the testimonials through speed post to the “Dy. GM(P/EE), ECL, Sanctoria, PO: Dishergarh, Dist: Pashim Burdwan (WB) Pin-713333” which should reach by 17:00 hours on 30-04-2021.