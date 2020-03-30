Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 44 Staff Nurse and Other Posts for COVID -19

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: In view of CORONA Pandemic, Orthopaedic Hospital, Eastern Railway Howrah Division has invited applications for Para Medical Staff for the post of Medical Practitioners,Staff Nurse, OT Assistant, Pharmacist and Hospital Housekeeping Assistant o n contractual basis.

Medical Practitioners, Para Medical staff both retired and fresh are eligible for such engagement. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview on 31 March 2020.

Eastern Railway Coronavirus Paramedical Staff Interview Details:

Date - 31 March 2020 (Tuesday)

Time - 11 AM

Venue - Office of the Chief Medical Supdt. Orthopaedic Hospital, Eastern Railway, Howrah 222, Biplabi Haren Ghosh Sarani, Howrah -711101

Eastern Railway Coronavirus Paramedical Staff Vacancy Details

Medical Practitioner - 10

Staff Nurse - 10

Pharmacist - 04

OT Assistant - 06

Hospital Housekeeping Assistant - 14 Posts

How to Apply for Eastern Railway Coronavirus Paramedical Staff

The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview on 31 March 2020 at Office of the Chief Medical Supdt. Orthopaedic Hospital, Eastern Railway, Howrah 222, Biplabi Haren Ghosh Sarani, Howrah -711101. While attending the interview, candidates are requested to bring relevant certificates in original as well as self-attested copy of the same in support of age, qualification, medical registration, experience etc along with 2 passport size photographs.

Eastern Railway Coronavirus Paramedical Staff Recruitment Notification Link