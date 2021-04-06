ECGC PO Result 2021 Out @ecgc.in, Download Probationary Officer Selection List for Interview

ECGC PO Result 2021 Download: ECGC Ltd. has uploaded the result of online exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). A selection list has been prepared, containing the roll number, registration number and name of shortlisted candidates, by the bank. Candidates, who appeared in ECGC PO Exam on 14 March 2021, can download ECGC Result from the official website of ECGC - ecgc.in.

ECGC PO Result Link is given below. The candidates can download ECGC Probationary Officer Result, directly, through the link below:

ECGC PO Result Download Link

ECGC PO Interview 2021



A total of 267 candidates qualified in the online exam. All selected cadidates will now appear for interview. ECGC PO Interview details such as date, time and venue shall be informed later

ECGC PO Cut Off and Marks

The bank will declare the marks obtained by all candidates and cut-off of the exam after completion of recruitment process.

How to Download ECGC PO Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of ECGC i.e. ecgc.in. Click on the link - ' List of shortlisted candidates for interview of Probationary Officers Recruitment 2021-22 (Exam date – Sunday, 14th March 2021)’, flashing on the homepage Download ECGC PO Result PDF Check details of selected candidates for the interview round

ECGC had invited applications for recruitment of Probationary Officer from 01 January to 31 January 2021. ECGC PO Recruitment is being done to fill 59 vacancies of which 25 are for UR, 5 for EWS, 16 for OBC, 9 for SC, and 4 vacancies for ST.