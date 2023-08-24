ECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Project Engineer And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ECIL Recruitment 2023: ECIL has invited applications for the 163 Project Engineer and other posts on the official website. Download pdf, check notification, eligibility, how to apply and others here.

ECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online applications for the 163 various posts including Project Engineer, Technical Officer, Assistant Project Engineer and others. These posts are available on contract positions on fixed tenure contract basis in the institute.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview scheduled on September 1/4, 2023 at the venue given in the notification.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of document verification to the shortlisted candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be evaluated based on Personal Interview and final recommendations will be made as per the criteria mentioned in the notification.

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Walk-in-interview will be conducted on September 1/4, 2023 according to the posts/schedule mentioned in the notification.

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts-163

Discipline wise posts name

Project Engineer

Technical Officer

Assistant Project Engineer

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the location wise availability and number of posts.

ECIL Educational Qualification 2023: Overview

Organisation Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Name of posts Project Engineer, Technical Officer, Assistant Project Engineer Number of posts 163 Walk-in-interview schedule September 1/4, 2023 Jobs type Govt Jobs Official website https://www.ecil.co.in/

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a First Class graduate in BE/B.Tech/Diploma with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ECIL Recruitment 2023: Emoluments

Project Engineer

For the Project Engineer, a consolidated amount of ₹ 40,000 / month for 1st year, ₹ 45,000 / month for 2nd year, ₹ 50,000 / month for 3rd year & ₹ 55,000 / month for4

th year along with a lump sum amount of ₹ 12,000 (₹ 3,600 towards Medical Insurance upon submission of proof & remaining balance for attire allowances after finishing at least 6 months term from date of joining) during initial stint.

Technical Officer

For Technical Officer post, a consolidated amount of ₹ 25,000 / month for 1st year, ₹

28,000 / month for 2nd year, ₹ 31,000 / month for 3rd & 4th year;

Assistant Project Engineer

For ‘Assistant Project Engineer on Contract’ post, a consolidated amount of ₹ 24,500/month for 1st year, ₹ 26,950/month for 2nd year, ₹ 30,000 for 3rd & 4th year.

Check the notification link for details of the other benefits under the emoluments for these posts.



ECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Army MES Recruitment 2023 Notification For 41,822 Posts

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 500+ Various Posts

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 293 Primary Teacher Posts

ECIL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to download the application form from the website -www.ecil.co.in and should report at 09.00 hrs. on the date September 1/4, 2023 in accordance with post wise schedule with duly filled in application form & resume along with the original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies as mentioned in the notification.

