ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021: 19 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @ecil.co.in

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 31 January 2021

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Technical Officer - 19 Posts

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

SSPD/Hyderabad- Engineering Degree in Electronics and Communication with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University with a minimum one-year post qualification experience in testing and debugging of embedded systems is preferred.

SSPD/Hyderabad-Engineering Degree in Computer Science with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University with minimum 01-year post qualification experience in the field of DBMS like MS SQL, My SQL, OS like Linux/Cent OS is be preferred.

ITSD/ Hyderabad- Engineering Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/ Electronics and Communication with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University with minimum 01-year post qualification experience in the field of Maintenance and Support of IT Infra or Network Devices or Video Conference Systems.

SGSD/ Hyderabad - Engineering Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology/ Electronics and Communication with minimum 60% marks in aggregate with minimum 01-year post qualification experience.

SGSD/ Hyderabad - Engineering Degree in Computer Science with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University with minimum 01-year post qualification experience.

RID/ Hyderabad - Engineering Degree in Electronics and Communication / Electronics & Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks.

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 30 years

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 23,000/-

ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidate will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 based on the marks obtained in their BE/B.Tech & one years’ post qualification relevant experience in order of merit. Such candidates will be called for virtual interview and selected based on performance & relevant experience.

Download ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for ECIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.