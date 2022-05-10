ECR Apprentice DV Admit Card 2022 (Out) @eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar has released the document verification schedule/Admit Card update for the post of Apprentice on its official website. Check update here.

ECR Apprentice DV Admit Card 2022 Download: East Coast Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell, Bhubaneswar has released the document verification schedule and Admit Card update for the post of Apprentice. ECR will conduct the document verification for the the Apprentice post from 01 June 2022 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the document verification round for the Apprentice posts can download their ECR Apprentice DV Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website-eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, East Coast Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell, Bhubaneswar will conduct the document verification for the Apprentice posts from 01 to 17 June 2022 at Multidisciplinary Zonal Training Institute (MDZTI), Rail Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

A total of 1199 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification round for the Apprentice post. ECR has uploaded the details document verification schedule for these total 1199 candidates on its official website.

Candidates can download their Call Letter with the link given on the notification and is being provided to their registered e-mails from downloading their Call Letter.

Candidates will have to bring all the certificates in original, three passport size photographs and the medical fitness certificates as mentioned in the notification. You can download the ECR Apprentice DV Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download ECR Apprentice DV Admit Card 2022 Update