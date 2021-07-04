Education Recruitment Board Lecturer Admit Card 2021 Out @educationrecruitmentboard.com. Check Download Link

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jul 4, 2021 12:58 IST
Education Recruitment Board Lecturer Admit Card 2021: Department of School Education, Punjab has released the admit card for the post of Lecturer. Candidates can download Punjab Education Board Lecturer Admit Card from official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Education Recruitment Board Lecturer Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download Punjab Lecturer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Education Recruitment Board Lecturer Admit Card Download Link for 191 Posts

Education Recruitment Board Lecturer Admit Card Download Link for 352 Posts

Education Recruitment Board Lecturer Admit Card  Notice

Punjab Lecturer Exam is scheduled to be held on 11 and 12 July 2021.

How to Download Punjab Education Recruitment Board Lecturer Admit Card  ?

  1. Go to official website of PEB -https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/LecturerBacklog352/ or https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/Lecturer191/
  2. Now, enter your User ID and Password
  3. Download PEB Lecturer Admit Card
  4. Punjab Master Exam for English, Maths and Science was conducted on 20 June 2021 and 21 June 2021.

 

 

