End of Wait - Covid-19 Vaccination Begins At IMS and Sum Hospital

Bhubaneswar: An air of happiness and relief prevailed at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medicine of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), here on Saturday where the inoculation campaign of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin was launched with SOA’s Vice-Chancellor and eminent neurosurgeon Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Mahapatra receiving the first shot.

“This is a day for which we have waited for over six months. I am happy to get vaccinated and it is a matter of satisfaction that our hospital was chosen as a centre for clinical trial of Covaxin,” Prof. Mahapatra told media persons after being vaccinated.

He was kept under mandatory observation for 30 minutes before he came out to meet media persons.

Asked how he felt after taking the shot, Prof. Mahapatra said there was no side effect and he was feeling fine. “This is an inactivated virus but effective. No one should be afraid to take the vaccine as it is needed to battle the Corona virus which has hugely impacted our lives,” he said.

“The side effect for this vaccine is minimal and there is no reason to be fearful. When we are not afraid to ride bikes and fly though there is every chance of a mishap, why should we be afraid to take the shot,” he said adding he would take the second dose of the vaccine after 28 days.

On the first day, around 100 health workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics and sanitation workers were inoculated at IMS and SUM Hospital, one of the six chosen centres in the capital city where the vaccination had commenced. Two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield were being administered in Odisha of which only Covaxin was being given at IMS and SUM Hospital.

Besides Prof. Mahapatra, several doctors representing IMS and SUM Hospital and SUM Ultimate Medicare were present at the launching of the vaccination campaign. They included Dr. Banamber Ray, Head of the department of Critical Care Medicine at SUM Ultimate Medicare, Prof. Gangadhar Sahu, Dean of IMS and SUM Hospital, Prof. Pusparaj Samantasinhar, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Prof. Ajay Kumar Jena, Additional Dean of the medical college, Dr. Rajesh Lenka, Additional Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Prof. Trilochan Sahu, Head of department of Community Medicine, Prof. E.Venkat Rao, Principal Investigator of the Covaxin clinical trial at the hospital and Dr. Pradipta Patra, Professor in the department of Immunology and Rheumatology.

Six temporary halls were set up in the hospital for the launch of the vaccine with two halls earmarked for the registration of recipients of the vaccine, two halls for the vaccination and two halls where the recipients would be required to rest for 30 minutes before being allowed to go. Though no problem was anticipated, separate beds and all emergency requirements to deal with any exigency in the aftermath of the vaccination had been put in place.

SOA was also in the forefront of the battle against Covid-19 in Odisha as it managed four Covid Hospitals and two Covid Care Centres in collaboration with the state government with more than 2200 beds. The hospitals were set up at Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara, Talcher and Chandpur while the CCCs functioned at Jamujhari and Jatni.

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University’s achievements in a nutshell

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University here jumped four spots to be ranked among the top 20 universities in the country as the rankings in the different categories by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2020 were announced by the Union minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in June 2020.

In the Engineering category, SOA was ranked 34th while in the category for Medical Colleges it was placed 23rd in the country this year. SOA’s faculty of dental sciences, which entered the ranking process for the first time this year, has been nationally ranked 12th. As per the new ranking for 2020, the faculties of the university’s medical sciences and dental sciences are the top ranked such institutions in Odisha.

The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University, counted among the leading higher education institutions of the country, has been ranked among the top 50 in India in the latest QS India University Rankings 2020. SOA has also been ranked 15th among the top 50 Deemed to be Universities in the country in the latest Outlook-ICARE India University rankings for 2019, making it the highest ranked such university in Odisha.

The department of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), of SOA, has now become the 4th institute in the country to get 3 of its programs accredited by the reputed Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA. Adding yet another feather to its glowing cap, SOA has been ranked fourth in the country in the Swachh Campus Ranking for 2019 conducted by the HRD ministry.

Nine different institutions function under the SOA umbrella offering 95 academic programmes in engineering and technology, medical sciences, dental sciences, management sciences, hospital administration, pharmaceutical sciences, biotechnology, nursing, hospitality and tourism management, legal studies and agricultural sciences. Around 12,000 students including from six different countries study in the university.

Salient Features of SOA University

• 127 Acres campus

• 4,47,395 sqm. Built-up Area

• 13 Research Centres

• 38 Research Labs

• 197 e-Enabled Classrooms

• State-of-the-art1400-seat auditorium alongside four other auditoria

• 10 Student Activity Centres

• Multiple ISP Connectivity (more than 2Gbps)

• Fully Wi-Fi Campus

• 37 National Collaborations

• 27 International Collaborations

• High-end Multi-disciplinary Research in Emerging Areas

• Fully Automated Libraries with Ample Print Learning Resources

• Adequate e-Resources with e-Databases

• Fellowship for Doctoral and Post-Doctoral Programmes

• Scholarship for Meritorious Students

