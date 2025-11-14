50 English Words Indians Commonly Mispronounce — Are You Saying Them Right?

Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 14, 2025, 09:52 IST

English is one of the most widely used languages in India. However, correct pronunciation is a challenge for many. If you are also concerned about your pronunciation or curious to know, here is a list of commonly mispronounced English words in India. 

Commonly Mispronounced Words
Commonly Mispronounced Words

India is known for its rich culture, heritage, and linguistic diversity. Home to thousands of languages and dialects, the country reflects a vibrant mosaic of communication traditions. Over 19,500 languages and dialects are spoken across the country. However, Hindi and English have been recognised as the official languages for governmental purposes.

English is used in workplaces, schools, and social conversations. However, mastering its correct pronunciation poses a challenge for many, as English is not a phonetic language, meaning words aren't always pronounced as they're written. Furthermore, regional influences and local accents can lead to mispronunciation of certain words. Here’s a list of a few commonly mispronounced English words in India and their correct pronunciation.

Commonly Mispronounced Words

Most people pronounce words as they appear, which leads to adding or stressing unnecessary sounds. This might seem a minor issue, but it can affect communication clarity and confidence. If you are preparing for job interviews for the private or public sector, pronouncing words incorrectly can affect your overall performance. The best way to improve pronunciation is to listen to native accents and be mindful of silent letters. Now, let’s explore the list of English words people often mispronounce, along with their correct pronunciations.

List of English Words Indians Commonly Mispronounce

Let’s take a look at a few commonly mispronounced English words in India and learn how to say them correctly.

Mispronounced Words

Epitome

Correct: ih-pit-uh-mee

Incorrect: ep-i-tohm

Espresso

Correct: ehs-press-oh

Incorrect: ex-press-oh

While saying this word, people often put emphasis on the ‘x’.

Pizza

Correct: Peet-sa

Incorrect: Pi-zaa or Pee-za

The double “z” makes a ts sound — peet-sa, not pi-zaa.

Choir

Correct: Kwair

Incorrect: Choy-er or Choir (as written)

This word for a group of singers sounds completely different from how it looks.

Almond

Correct: Ah-muhnd

Common: Al-mond

The “l” is silent. It’s ah-muhnd, not al-mond.

List of Commonly Mispronounced Words

Have a look at the table below to know more words that are mostly used and mispronounced.

Commonly Mispronounced Words List

Word

Incorrect Pronunciation

Correct Pronunciation

Affidavit

ah-fee-day-vid

ah-fuh-day-vit

Almond

AL-mond

AHL-muhnd

Aluminum

uh-LUM-i-num

uh-LOO-mi-num

Bouquet

boo-KAY

BOH-kwet

Catastrophe

kuh-TAS-troh-fee

kuh-TAS-truh-fee

Cliché

KLITCH

klee-SHAY

Dialogue

dyuh-log

dahy-uhg

Etcetera

ex cetera

et ce-ter-a

February

FEB-yoo-air-ee

FEB-roo-air-ee

Genre

GEN-ner

ZHON-ruh

Hermes

HER-meez

HUR-mehz

Leisure

lee-sure

leh-shur

Mischievous

mis-chee-vee-us

mis-chuh-vuhs

Niche

nitch

neesh

Ophthalmologist

op-thu-MOL-uh-jist

off-thal-MOL-uh-jist

Pronunciation

pruh-nun-see-ey-shun

pruh-nuhn-see-ey-shun

Synonym

sin-uh-nym

sin-nuh-m

