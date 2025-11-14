50 English Words Indians Commonly Mispronounce — Are You Saying Them Right?

India is known for its rich culture, heritage, and linguistic diversity. Home to thousands of languages and dialects, the country reflects a vibrant mosaic of communication traditions. Over 19,500 languages and dialects are spoken across the country. However, Hindi and English have been recognised as the official languages for governmental purposes. English is used in workplaces, schools, and social conversations. However, mastering its correct pronunciation poses a challenge for many, as English is not a phonetic language, meaning words aren't always pronounced as they're written. Furthermore, regional influences and local accents can lead to mispronunciation of certain words. Here’s a list of a few commonly mispronounced English words in India and their correct pronunciation. Commonly Mispronounced Words

Most people pronounce words as they appear, which leads to adding or stressing unnecessary sounds. This might seem a minor issue, but it can affect communication clarity and confidence. If you are preparing for job interviews for the private or public sector, pronouncing words incorrectly can affect your overall performance. The best way to improve pronunciation is to listen to native accents and be mindful of silent letters. Now, let’s explore the list of English words people often mispronounce, along with their correct pronunciations. List of English Words Indians Commonly Mispronounce Let’s take a look at a few commonly mispronounced English words in India and learn how to say them correctly. Epitome Correct: ih-pit-uh-mee Incorrect: ep-i-tohm Espresso Correct: ehs-press-oh Incorrect: ex-press-oh