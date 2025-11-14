50 English Words Indians Commonly Mispronounce — Are You Saying Them Right?

India is known for its rich culture, heritage, and linguistic diversity. Home to thousands of languages and dialects, the country reflects a vibrant mosaic of communication traditions. Over 19,500 languages and dialects are spoken across the country. However, Hindi and English have been recognised as the official languages for governmental purposes.
English is used in workplaces, schools, and social conversations. However, mastering its correct pronunciation poses a challenge for many, as English is not a phonetic language, meaning words aren't always pronounced as they're written. Furthermore, regional influences and local accents can lead to mispronunciation of certain words. Here’s a list of a few commonly mispronounced English words in India and their correct pronunciation.
Commonly Mispronounced Words
Most people pronounce words as they appear, which leads to adding or stressing unnecessary sounds. This might seem a minor issue, but it can affect communication clarity and confidence. If you are preparing for job interviews for the private or public sector, pronouncing words incorrectly can affect your overall performance. The best way to improve pronunciation is to listen to native accents and be mindful of silent letters. Now, let’s explore the list of English words people often mispronounce, along with their correct pronunciations.
List of English Words Indians Commonly Mispronounce
Let’s take a look at a few commonly mispronounced English words in India and learn how to say them correctly.
Epitome
Correct: ih-pit-uh-mee
Incorrect: ep-i-tohm
Espresso
Correct: ehs-press-oh
Incorrect: ex-press-oh
While saying this word, people often put emphasis on the ‘x’.
Pizza
Correct: Peet-sa
Incorrect: Pi-zaa or Pee-za
The double “z” makes a ts sound — peet-sa, not pi-zaa.
Choir
Correct: Kwair
Incorrect: Choy-er or Choir (as written)
This word for a group of singers sounds completely different from how it looks.
Almond
Correct: Ah-muhnd
Common: Al-mond
The “l” is silent. It’s ah-muhnd, not al-mond.
List of Commonly Mispronounced Words
Have a look at the table below to know more words that are mostly used and mispronounced.
|
Commonly Mispronounced Words List
|
Word
|
Incorrect Pronunciation
|
Correct Pronunciation
|
Affidavit
|
ah-fee-day-vid
|
ah-fuh-day-vit
|
Almond
|
AL-mond
|
AHL-muhnd
|
Aluminum
|
uh-LUM-i-num
|
uh-LOO-mi-num
|
Bouquet
|
boo-KAY
|
BOH-kwet
|
Catastrophe
|
kuh-TAS-troh-fee
|
kuh-TAS-truh-fee
|
Cliché
|
KLITCH
|
klee-SHAY
|
Dialogue
|
dyuh-log
|
dahy-uhg
|
Etcetera
|
ex cetera
|
et ce-ter-a
|
February
|
FEB-yoo-air-ee
|
FEB-roo-air-ee
|
Genre
|
GEN-ner
|
ZHON-ruh
|
Hermes
|
HER-meez
|
HUR-mehz
|
Leisure
|
lee-sure
|
leh-shur
|
Mischievous
|
mis-chee-vee-us
|
mis-chuh-vuhs
|
Niche
|
nitch
|
neesh
|
Ophthalmologist
|
op-thu-MOL-uh-jist
|
off-thal-MOL-uh-jist
|
Pronunciation
|
pruh-nun-see-ey-shun
|
pruh-nuhn-see-ey-shun
|
Synonym
|
sin-uh-nym
|
sin-nuh-m
