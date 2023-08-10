EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Exam Key PDF at epfindia.gov.in, Raise Objections

EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: The stenographer key will soon be available on the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)'s official website. Get a direct link here, steps to check and raise objections

Get the direct link to download EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023 here

EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is set to release the stenographer key soon on its official website. Those who attempted the paper on August 1, 2023, can download the answer key from this page.

As per the reports, EPFO will release the answer key of the Stenographer in the second week of August 2023. The EPFO Stenographer answer key will contain the answers marked by the student and the correct answer, which will allow the students to cross-check their answers ad calculate the rough marks before normalisation. Students can download the answer key from the link (once activated) provided in this article.

EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023

Below we have provided a brief description of the EPFO Stenographer in the table

EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023 Conducting Body Employees’ Provident Fund Organization Post Names Stenographer No.of Posts 185 Exam Date August 1, 2023 Answer Key 2nd Week of August 2023 Job Location PAN India Selection Process Written Exam Skill Test Official Website epfindia.gov.in

EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: Objections

Students might have objections to the answer key after examining it for the EPFO Stenographer exam. Candidates will have a certain window in which they can submit their objections, along with the necessary fees and supporting documents. If any wrong answers are found, the EPFO authorities will carefully examine each objection and modify the answer key as needed.

Steps to Check EPFO Stenographer Answer Key

Below we have listed the step to check the EPFO Stenographer Answer Key