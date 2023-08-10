EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Exam Key PDF at epfindia.gov.in, Raise Objections

EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: The stenographer key will soon be available on the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)'s official website. Get a direct link here, steps to check and raise objections

Get the direct link to download EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023 here
EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: The  Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is set to release the stenographer key soon on its official website. Those who attempted the paper on August 1, 2023, can download the answer key from this page.

As per the reports, EPFO will release the answer key of the Stenographer in the second week of August 2023. The EPFO Stenographer answer key will contain the answers marked by the student and the correct answer, which will allow the students to cross-check their answers ad calculate the rough marks before normalisation. Students can download the answer key from the link (once activated) provided in this article.

EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023

Below we have provided a brief description of the EPFO Stenographer in the table

Conducting Body

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization

Post Names

Stenographer

No.of Posts

185

Exam Date

August 1, 2023

Answer Key

2nd Week of August 2023

Job Location

PAN India

Selection Process

Written Exam

Skill Test

Official Website

epfindia.gov.in

EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: Objections

Students might have objections to the answer key after examining it for the EPFO Stenographer exam. Candidates will have a certain window in which they can submit their objections, along with the necessary fees and supporting documents. If any wrong answers are found, the EPFO authorities will carefully examine each objection and modify the answer key as needed.

Career Counseling

Steps to Check EPFO Stenographer Answer Key

Below we have listed the step to check the EPFO Stenographer Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website - epfindia.gov.in
  2. Check for the “EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023” link on the homepage 
  3. Login with the registration number and password
  4. Match the answer provided in the answer key with your marked answers
  5. Download the answer key and take the print for future reference
  6. File for objects if there are any.

FAQ

What to do if any objection is found in the EPFO Stenographer Answer Key?

In case of objection, EPFO Stenographer answers Key students will be allowed to a certain window to file an objection

When will be EPFO Stenographer Answer Key release?

As per the reports, EPFO Stenographer Key will release the answer key in the second week of August 2023.

What is EPFO Stenographer Answer Key?

EPFO Answer Stenographer Answer Key is the official answer key released by the recruitment authority where students can check the answers marked by them and the correct answer.

