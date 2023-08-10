EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Exam Key PDF at epfindia.gov.in, Raise Objections

EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is set to release the stenographer key soon on its official website. Those who attempted the paper on August 1, 2023, can download the answer key from this page.
As per the reports, EPFO will release the answer key of the Stenographer in the second week of August 2023. The EPFO Stenographer answer key will contain the answers marked by the student and the correct answer, which will allow the students to cross-check their answers ad calculate the rough marks before normalisation. Students can download the answer key from the link (once activated) provided in this article.
EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023
Below we have provided a brief description of the EPFO Stenographer in the table
|
EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023
|
Conducting Body
|
Employees’ Provident Fund Organization
|
Post Names
|
Stenographer
|
No.of Posts
|
185
|
Exam Date
|
August 1, 2023
|
Answer Key
|
2nd Week of August 2023
|
Job Location
|
PAN India
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Skill Test
|
Official Website
|
epfindia.gov.in
EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023: Objections
Students might have objections to the answer key after examining it for the EPFO Stenographer exam. Candidates will have a certain window in which they can submit their objections, along with the necessary fees and supporting documents. If any wrong answers are found, the EPFO authorities will carefully examine each objection and modify the answer key as needed.
Steps to Check EPFO Stenographer Answer Key
Below we have listed the step to check the EPFO Stenographer Answer Key
- Visit the official website - epfindia.gov.in
- Check for the “EPFO Stenographer Answer Key 2023” link on the homepage
- Login with the registration number and password
- Match the answer provided in the answer key with your marked answers
- Download the answer key and take the print for future reference
- File for objects if there are any.