ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021: Apply for 50 Posts of Specialist and Senior Resident @esic.nic.in, Check Details

Employees State Insurance Corporation Alwar Job Notification 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Alwar has invited applications for the 50 posts of Senior Resident/ Specialists. These vacancies are available under the requirement of COVID-19 crisis management. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 17 May 2021 onwards.

In a bid to apply for Employees State Insurance Corporation Alwar Job Notification 2021, candidates should have educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in Medicine/Anesthesia with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates applying for Employees State Insurance Corporation Alwar Job Notification 2021 should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-interview scheduled from 17 May 2021 onwards.

Candidates willing to apply for Employees State Insurance Corporation Alwar Job Notification 2021can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 17 May 2021 onwards

Vacancy Details for ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident/ Specialists-50

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in Medicine/Anesthesia/ C critical Care/Pulmonary Medicine/ Family Medicine/ Emergency Medicine.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ESIC Alwar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview starts from 17 May 2021 onwards at the venue Conference Hall, Academic Block at ESIC Medical College and Hospital Alwar, Rajasthan. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the interview schedule.