ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for Senior Resident and Part Time Specialist/Super Specialist Posts

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Part-Time Specialist/Super Specialist. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 16 and 17 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Walk-In-Interview: 16 and 17 January 2020
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Anesthesia/Intensive care Unit – 1 Post
- Biochemistry – 2 Posts
- ENT -2 Posts
- Gynae – 4 Posts
- Medicine – 8 Posts
- Ortho – 5 Posts
- Pediatrics – 4 Posts
- Psychiatrics – 1 Post
- Psychiatry – 1 Post
- Pul. Medicine – 1 Post
- Radiology – 3 Posts
- Surgery – 6 Posts
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Radiology Specialist: MBBS with PG (MD/DNB/Diploma) in concerned speciality from recognized University with 3 year/5year of post-qualification.
- Super Specialist – Candidates with MBBS, MD/MS/DNB/DM/MCH and registered with MCI/State Medical Council can apply.
- Senior Resident – MBBS + PG Degree or diploma in concerned speciality from recognized University & also recognized by MCI & valid DMC Registration.
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – not exceeding 37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Radiology Specialist: Rs. 60,000/- + 12000/-
- Super Specialist – Rs. 82,000/- +20000
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Official Website
How to apply for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled dates at the Office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital, Rohini, Sector-15, Delhi along with the documents.
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Application Fee – Rs. 300/-
Check Latest Government Jobs:
Air India Limited Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for Customer Service Agent Posts
KRCL Recruitment 2020 for Deputy Chief Engineer and Assistant Engineer Posts
CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020 for Chief Administrative Officer, Library & Information Officer & Other Posts