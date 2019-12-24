Search

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for Senior Resident and Part Time Specialist/Super Specialist Posts

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Notification is out. Check details here.

Dec 24, 2019 20:13 IST
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Part-Time Specialist/Super Specialist. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 16 and 17 January 2020.

Important Dates

  • Walk-In-Interview: 16 and 17 January 2020

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Anesthesia/Intensive care Unit – 1 Post
  • Biochemistry – 2 Posts
  • ENT -2 Posts
  • Gynae – 4 Posts
  • Medicine – 8 Posts
  • Ortho – 5 Posts
  • Pediatrics – 4 Posts
  • Psychiatrics – 1 Post
  • Psychiatry – 1 Post
  • Pul. Medicine – 1 Post
  • Radiology – 3 Posts
  • Surgery – 6 Posts

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification

  • Radiology Specialist: MBBS with PG (MD/DNB/Diploma) in concerned speciality from recognized University with 3 year/5year of post-qualification.
  • Super Specialist – Candidates with MBBS, MD/MS/DNB/DM/MCH and registered with MCI/State Medical Council can apply.
  • Senior Resident – MBBS + PG Degree or diploma in concerned speciality from recognized University & also recognized by MCI & valid DMC Registration.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – not exceeding 37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

  • Radiology Specialist: Rs. 60,000/- + 12000/-
  • Super Specialist – Rs. 82,000/- +20000

How to apply for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled dates at the Office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital, Rohini, Sector-15, Delhi along with the documents. 

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Application Fee – Rs. 300/-

