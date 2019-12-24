ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for Senior Resident and Part Time Specialist/Super Specialist Posts

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020: Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Part-Time Specialist/Super Specialist. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 16 and 17 January 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview: 16 and 17 January 2020

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Anesthesia/Intensive care Unit – 1 Post

Biochemistry – 2 Posts

ENT -2 Posts

Gynae – 4 Posts

Medicine – 8 Posts

Ortho – 5 Posts

Pediatrics – 4 Posts

Psychiatrics – 1 Post

Psychiatry – 1 Post

Pul. Medicine – 1 Post

Radiology – 3 Posts

Surgery – 6 Posts

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Radiology Specialist: MBBS with PG (MD/DNB/Diploma) in concerned speciality from recognized University with 3 year/5year of post-qualification.

Super Specialist – Candidates with MBBS, MD/MS/DNB/DM/MCH and registered with MCI/State Medical Council can apply.

Senior Resident – MBBS + PG Degree or diploma in concerned speciality from recognized University & also recognized by MCI & valid DMC Registration.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – not exceeding 37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Radiology Specialist: Rs. 60,000/- + 12000/-

Super Specialist – Rs. 82,000/- +20000

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website

How to apply for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled dates at the Office of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital, Rohini, Sector-15, Delhi along with the documents.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 Application Fee – Rs. 300/-

