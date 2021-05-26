ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification for 18 Faculty Posts, Download ESIC Notification @esic.nic.in
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at esic.nic.in for teaching faculty posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has invited for 18 Teaching Faculty posts - Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor for ESIC Medical College located at Basaidarapur, New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 30 May 2021
- Interview: to be notified
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Professor - 3 Posts
- Associate Professor - 8 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 7 Posts
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Professor
- Medical Candidates: candidate must have a recognized medical qualification included the first or second schedule or part 11 of the third schedule to the Medical Council Act of 1956. Holders of educational qualifications including part 2 of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in selections 13; A Post Graduate qualification. i.e.MD/MS (Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery) or a recognized qualified equivalent thereto in the respective subject.
- Non-Medical Candidates: Candidates must have a post-graduate/doctorate degree in the respective subject.
Associate Professor/Assistant Professor
- Non-Medical Candidates: Masters Degree in the concerned subject discipline. A doctorate degree from a recognized university in the respective subject.
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 67 years
Download ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Professor - Rs. 1, 77, 000/-
- Associate Professor - Rs. 116000/-
- Assistant Professor - Rs. 101000/-
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidate in an interview before the selection board.
How to apply for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the ESIC, Basaidarapur, ring road, New Delhi - 110015 on or before 30 May 2021.
ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- SC/ST/PWD, Female candidates & Ex-Serviceman - Nil
- All other categories - Rs. 225/-