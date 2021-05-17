Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 for 50 Posts of Senior Resident and Specialist @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) has invited applications for the the 50 posts of Senior Resident/ Specialists on its official website. Check details.

Created On: May 17, 2021 10:02 IST
ESIC Faridabad Recruitment Notification 2921
Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) Job Notification 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) has invited applications for the the 50 posts of Senior Resident/ Specialists for COVID-19 crisis management. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 17 May 2021 onwards.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in Medicine/Anesthesia with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) Job Notification 2021.

Important Date for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 17 May 2021 onwards 

Vacancy Details for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Senior Resident/ Specialists-50

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in Medicine/Anesthesia/ C critical Care/Pulmonary Medicine/ Family Medicine/ Emergency Medicine.
Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

How to Download: ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification-PDF

  • Visit the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) i.e. esic.nic.in.
  • Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link- “Engagement of post graduate specialist and senior residents for covid 19 Crisis management upto 3 month on contract basis size:(269.77 KB) . ” available on the home page.
  • A new window will open with the PDF of the desired notification.
  • You can take Print Out of the Notification and save a copy for future reference.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview starts from 17 May 2021 onwards at the venue Conference Hall, Academic Block at ESIC Medical College and Hospital Faridabad. Check notification link for details of the interview schedule. 

 

Job Summary
NotificationESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 for 50 Posts of Senior Resident and Specialist @esic.nic.in, Download PDF
Notification DateMay 17, 2021
Date Of ExamMay 12, 2021
CityFaridabad
StateHaryana
CountryIndia
Organization ESIC
Education Qual Post Graduate
Functional Medical
