ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 for 50 Posts of Senior Resident and Specialist @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) Job Notification 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) has invited applications for the the 50 posts of Senior Resident/ Specialists for COVID-19 crisis management. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 17 May 2021 onwards.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in Medicine/Anesthesia with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) Job Notification 2021.

Important Date for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 17 May 2021 onwards

Vacancy Details for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident/ Specialists-50

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in Medicine/Anesthesia/ C critical Care/Pulmonary Medicine/ Family Medicine/ Emergency Medicine.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Download: ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification-PDF

Visit the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) i.e. esic.nic.in.

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link- “Engagement of post graduate specialist and senior residents for covid 19 Crisis management upto 3 month on contract basis size:(269.77 KB) . ” available on the home page.

A new window will open with the PDF of the desired notification.

You can take Print Out of the Notification and save a copy for future reference.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview starts from 17 May 2021 onwards at the venue Conference Hall, Academic Block at ESIC Medical College and Hospital Faridabad. Check notification link for details of the interview schedule.