ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 for 50 Posts of Senior Resident and Specialist @esic.nic.in, Download PDF
Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) has invited applications for the the 50 posts of Senior Resident/ Specialists on its official website. Check details.
Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) Job Notification 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) has invited applications for the the 50 posts of Senior Resident/ Specialists for COVID-19 crisis management. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 17 May 2021 onwards.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in Medicine/Anesthesia with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC Faridabad) Job Notification 2021.
Important Date for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 17 May 2021 onwards
Vacancy Details for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Senior Resident/ Specialists-50
Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in Medicine/Anesthesia/ C critical Care/Pulmonary Medicine/ Family Medicine/ Emergency Medicine.
Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
How to Download: ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification-PDF
- Visit the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) i.e. esic.nic.in.
- Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link- “Engagement of post graduate specialist and senior residents for covid 19 Crisis management upto 3 month on contract basis size:(269.77 KB) . ” available on the home page.
- A new window will open with the PDF of the desired notification.
- You can take Print Out of the Notification and save a copy for future reference.
ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview starts from 17 May 2021 onwards at the venue Conference Hall, Academic Block at ESIC Medical College and Hospital Faridabad. Check notification link for details of the interview schedule.
