ESIC IMO 2022 Check Expected Cut-Off & Subject-wise Questions with Answer Key Official

ESIC IMO 2022 Expected Cut-Off: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam on 30th March 2022 to fill up 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) vacancies in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam Result & Final Cut-Off Marks are yet to be released. The ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam included questions from Section I: General Medicine & Paediatrics and Section II: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine. In this article, we have shared the ESIC IMO 2022 Expected Cut-Off & Subject-wise Questions with Answer Key Official.

ESIC IMO 2022 Online Written Exam Pattern

The ESIC IMO 2022 Selection Process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC is a two-stage process that includes a Written Exam and Interview. The Written Exam will be held in online mode. It will include Objective Type Multiple Choice questions for a total of 200 marks. It will consist of two sections of 100 marks each. Section I will include questions from General Medicine & Paediatrics while Section II will include questions from Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine.

Section Syllabus Marks per Question No. of Questions Total Duration Section I: General Medicine & Pediatrics (100 Marks) 1. General Medicine 1 Mark per Question 80 Questions 2 Hours 2. Pediatrics 1 Mark per Question 20 Questions Section II: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine (100 Marks) 1. Surgery 1 Mark per Question 34 Questions 2. Gynaecology & Obstetrics 1 Mark per Question 33 Questions 3. Preventive & Social Medicine 1 Mark per Question 33 Questions Total 200 Marks 200 Questions

ESIC IMO 2022 Qualifying Marks

Category Qualifying Marks Percentage UR 45 per cent OBC & EWS 40 per cent SC & ST 35 per cent PWD 30 per cent

ESIC IMO 2022 Expected Cut-off

Category Names Expected Cut-off Marks UR Category 120-130 marks OBC Category 100-110 marks ST Category 80-90 marks SC Category 80-90 marks PwD Category 65-75 marks

How to download Questions with Answer Key Official?

The Part I Written Examination (Computer Based Test) for the Recruitment to the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Gr. II (Allopathic) - 2021 was conducted on 30th March 2022. The Link for viewing the (1) Questions along with their (2) Correct Answers, (3) Answers Marked by the Candidate in the Online Exam. and submitting Objections (if any) can be accessed as mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ESIC

Step 2: Visit the recruitment/news section to find the link to view question-answer and submit objection if any. Click Here for the link.

Step 3: A new screen will open with the Candidate Login box.

Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password.

Step 5: Viewing the (1) Questions along with their (2) Correct Answers, (3) Answers Marked by Candidate and/or raise Objections (if any).

NOTE: The Objection link will be live from 2nd April 2022 at 09:00 AM till 6th April 2022 upto 11:55 PM. The candidate can also submit Objections, if any, observed in the Questions and/or their Correct Answers ONLY THROUGH THE LINK till 6 th April 2022 upto 11:55 PM. Objections through any other means/modes/channel shall not be entertained by ESIC. The Link for viewing Questions, Correct Answers, Answers Marked by the Candidate and submitting Objections will close on 6 th April 2022 after 11:55 PM.

What next after ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam?

ESIC IMO 2022 Interview

The candidates will be shortlisted for the Interview on the basis of their performance in the Written Examination. The final selection will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper – I (200 Marks) and Interview (50 Marks).

