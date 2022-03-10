ESIC IMO Exam Date 2022 Released @esic.nic.in, Admit Card Soon

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Delhi has declared the exam date for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade 2 (Allopathic) on esic.nic.in. Admit Card Expected Soon.

ESIC IMO Exam Date 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has declared the exam date for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade 2 (Allopathic) on esic.nic.in. As per ESIC Notice, IMO Part 1 Written Examination (Computer Based Test) will be conducted on 30 March 2022 (Wednesday).

ESIC IMO Admit Card 2022

ESIC will upload the admit card of the exam soon on its official website of ESIC - esic.nic.in. Candidates can download ESIC IMO Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth.

ESIC IMO Exam Pattern

There will be 200 Objective Type Multiple Choice on General Medicine & Paediatrics (100 Questions of 100 Marks) and Surgery and Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine (100 Questions of 100 Marks) of a total of 200 Marks.

1 mark will be given per question.

The duration of the exam of 2 hours

The candidates who clear the written exam will be called for an interview.

ESIC had published the notification for recruitment for filling up 1120 vacancies for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade 2 in the month of December 2021. ESIC IMO Online Application Link is available from 31 December to 31 January 2022.

ESIC Exam Date Notice