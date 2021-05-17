ESIC Kerala Interview Schedule 2021 for Specialist, Senior Resident Post Postponed @esic.nic.in, Check Details

ESIC Kerala Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kerala has postponed the Interview Schedule for the Specialist, Senior Resident Posts on 17 May 2021. All such candidates who have to appear for the ESIC Tutor Specialist, Senior Resident Posts Interview can check the postponement notification available on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kerala -esic.nic.in.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has postponed the interview due to Lockdown by Govt. of Kerala. It is noted that walk-in-interview for Full Time/Part Time Super Specialist, Senior Resident and other Posts was scheduled on 20 May 2021. Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kerala will announce the new date of walk-in-interview through its official website.



All such candidates who have to appear for the interview for walk-in-interview for Full Time/Part Time Super Specialist, Senior Resident and other Posts can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Kerala Interview Schedule 2021 for Specialist Post Postponement Notice





