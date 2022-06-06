Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC MTS Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

Check ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase 2 Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks. The overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate, and they were able to make 118 to 126 overall good attempts.

Updated: Jun 6, 2022 16:32 IST
ESIC MTS Mains Cut Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: A total of 22,529 candidates were shortlisted for Phase-II Main Exam on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Prelims. Candidates shortlisted in the Phase-II Mains exam will be considered for final selection & posting in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension were asked in ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 exam. Check Details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC MTS 2022 Calendar

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Prelims Admit Card Download Date

13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam

7th May 2022

ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result

24th May 2022

Mains Admit Card Download Date

25th May 2022 to 5th June 2022

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam

5th June 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

 2 hours

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

4

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The marks obtained in Phase-II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

Category

Minimum Marks %

Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200

General (UR)

45%

90

OBC & EWS

40%

80

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS)

35%

70

PWD

30%

60

Process for Arriving at Scores

The Scores of Online Examination are obtained by adopting the following procedure:

(i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.

(ii) The Corrected Scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores* * Scores obtained by candidates in any test are equated to the base form by considering the distribution of scores of all the forms.

(iii) Test wise scores and scores on total is reported with decimal point upto two digits.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Category-wise

Category

ESIC MTS Expected Cut Off Marks 2022

UR

120-123

OBC

104-107

SC

112-115

ST

70-75

Ex-Servicemen

39-42

Visually Impaired Candidates

55-58

Orthopedically challenged candidates

100-103

Hearing-impaired candidates

80-84

Region-wise

Name of The Region

Name of the Category

Hyderabad

140-150

Mumbai

125-135

Delhi Headquarter

130-140

Delhi RO

125-135

Goa

120-130

Guwahati

122-132

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

ESIC MTS Exam Mains Cut off (2019)

Region 

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

PWD A

PWD B

EXS

Andhra Pradesh

117.5

96.5

86

 —

93

64.75

 —

76.75

Bihar

121.25

83.75

78.25

117.25

109.5

65.75

62.25

92

Chhattisgarh

109.25

85.25

71.25

102.5

96.25

 —

61.5

70

Delhi D (M) D

111

74.25

77.25

87.5

90.75

78

64.25

70

Delhi HQRS

117.5

104.75

83.25

94

96.25

 —

63.75

84.25

Delhi RO

126.25

100.25

80.25

108

103

69.75

 —

89

Goa

111.25

 —

 —

100

105.5

 —

 —

83.75

Gujarat

119

106

82.5

104.25

102.5

60.75

66.75

76

Himachal Pradesh

116.75

91.75

 —

87.75

91.25

81

 —

82.25

J&K

109.25

 —

90.25

 —

 —

 —

 —

 —

Jharkhand

123

77.75

83.25

 —

92

 —

 —

83.25

Karnataka

115.75

96.25

87.5

105.75

98.75

67.25

61.5

70.5

Kerala

123.5

88.5

 —

116.5

93

66.75

70.75

87.75

Madhya Pradesh

118.25

91.25

77.5

105

91.25

70.25

 —

74.75

North East Regions

114.5

87.25

92.75

98.75

91.25

 —

 —

70

Orissa

121.5

107.25

85.5

115.5

104.5

 —

60

94

Puducherry

118.25

96

 —

116.5

93.25

 —

 —

 —

Punjab

129.75

93.25

 —

107.5

97.25

77.25

 —

84

Rajasthan

119.5

86

92.25

109

98.5

61

75.75

87.75

Tamil Nadu

123.25

106.25

79.5

119.25

96.5

103.25

63.5

70

Telangana

121.75

103.25

99.25

111.5

110.25

 —

67.75

77.5

Uttar Pradesh

123.25

91.75

 —

108

106.5

82.25

63.5

94.25

Uttrakhand

119

 —

 —

101.75

92.75

61

90.25

West Bengal

120.75

93.75

70.75

102.25

90

 —

61

85.75

What Next After ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-2 Mains Examination?

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-2 Mains will be considered for final selection and posted against the 1948 vacancies of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) offices across India. After serving for 5 to 6 years, one is eligible for promotion to Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and subsequently to Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis 2022 (5th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level, GA Questions Asked

