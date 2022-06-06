ESIC MTS Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

Check ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase 2 Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks. The overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate, and they were able to make 118 to 126 overall good attempts.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: A total of 22,529 candidates were shortlisted for Phase-II Main Exam on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Prelims. Candidates shortlisted in the Phase-II Mains exam will be considered for final selection & posting in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension were asked in ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 exam. Check Details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC MTS 2022 Calendar

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Prelims Admit Card Download Date 13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 24th May 2022 Mains Admit Card Download Date 25th May 2022 to 5th June 2022 ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam 5th June 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The marks obtained in Phase-II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

Category Minimum Marks % Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200 General (UR) 45% 90 OBC & EWS 40% 80 SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS) 35% 70 PWD 30% 60

Process for Arriving at Scores

The Scores of Online Examination are obtained by adopting the following procedure:

(i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.

(ii) The Corrected Scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores* * Scores obtained by candidates in any test are equated to the base form by considering the distribution of scores of all the forms.

(iii) Test wise scores and scores on total is reported with decimal point upto two digits.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Category-wise

Category ESIC MTS Expected Cut Off Marks 2022 UR 120-123 OBC 104-107 SC 112-115 ST 70-75 Ex-Servicemen 39-42 Visually Impaired Candidates 55-58 Orthopedically challenged candidates 100-103 Hearing-impaired candidates 80-84

Region-wise

Name of The Region Name of the Category Hyderabad 140-150 Mumbai 125-135 Delhi Headquarter 130-140 Delhi RO 125-135 Goa 120-130 Guwahati 122-132

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

ESIC MTS Exam Mains Cut off (2019)

Region UR SC ST OBC EWS PWD A PWD B EXS Andhra Pradesh 117.5 96.5 86 — 93 64.75 — 76.75 Bihar 121.25 83.75 78.25 117.25 109.5 65.75 62.25 92 Chhattisgarh 109.25 85.25 71.25 102.5 96.25 — 61.5 70 Delhi D (M) D 111 74.25 77.25 87.5 90.75 78 64.25 70 Delhi HQRS 117.5 104.75 83.25 94 96.25 — 63.75 84.25 Delhi RO 126.25 100.25 80.25 108 103 69.75 — 89 Goa 111.25 — — 100 105.5 — — 83.75 Gujarat 119 106 82.5 104.25 102.5 60.75 66.75 76 Himachal Pradesh 116.75 91.75 — 87.75 91.25 81 — 82.25 J&K 109.25 — 90.25 — — — — — Jharkhand 123 77.75 83.25 — 92 — — 83.25 Karnataka 115.75 96.25 87.5 105.75 98.75 67.25 61.5 70.5 Kerala 123.5 88.5 — 116.5 93 66.75 70.75 87.75 Madhya Pradesh 118.25 91.25 77.5 105 91.25 70.25 — 74.75 North East Regions 114.5 87.25 92.75 98.75 91.25 — — 70 Orissa 121.5 107.25 85.5 115.5 104.5 — 60 94 Puducherry 118.25 96 — 116.5 93.25 — — — Punjab 129.75 93.25 — 107.5 97.25 77.25 — 84 Rajasthan 119.5 86 92.25 109 98.5 61 75.75 87.75 Tamil Nadu 123.25 106.25 79.5 119.25 96.5 103.25 63.5 70 Telangana 121.75 103.25 99.25 111.5 110.25 — 67.75 77.5 Uttar Pradesh 123.25 91.75 — 108 106.5 82.25 63.5 94.25 Uttrakhand 119 — — 101.75 92.75 61 — 90.25 West Bengal 120.75 93.75 70.75 102.25 90 — 61 85.75

What Next After ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-2 Mains Examination?

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-2 Mains will be considered for final selection and posted against the 1948 vacancies of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) offices across India. After serving for 5 to 6 years, one is eligible for promotion to Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and subsequently to Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

