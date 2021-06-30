Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ESIC Mumbai Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Application Process Here

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Mumbai has invited applications for the recruitment to the 20 posts of Senior Resident on its official website. Check all details here.

Created On: Jun 30, 2021 13:50 IST
ESIC Mumbai Senior Resident Recruitment Notification
Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Mumbai Job Notification 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Mumbai has invited applications for the recruitment to the 20 posts of Senior Resident (Ad-hoc basis) in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 15 July 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS with PG, MD, DNB, Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university or MBBS with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Mumbai Job Notification 2021. 

 

Important Date for ESIC Mumbai Recruitment 2021Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 15 July 2021
Venue  for  walk-in-interview: 2 nd Floor, Dy. M.S. Office, ESIS Hospital Kandivali, Akurli Road, Kandivali East, Mumbai-400101.


Vacancy Details for ESIC Mumbai Recruitment 2021Notification: 
Senior Resident: 20
Departments
Anaesthesiology-01
Biochemistry-01
Casualty-05
Medicine & ICU-03
Microbiology-01
Ophthalmology (Eye)-01
Pul. Medicine (Chest)-01
Radio-Diagnosis (Radiology)-03
Surgery-04

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Mumbai Recruitment 2021Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have MBBS with PG, MD, DNB, Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university or MBBS with 2 Years working experience in the same, it is applicable only Non-availability of PG qualified candidate.

ESIC Mumbai Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF


How to Apply for ESIC Mumbai Recruitment 2021Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 July 2021 with the filled application form and required documents as given on the official website. Check the notification link for details in this regards. 

