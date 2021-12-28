कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम (ESIC) में निकली 3820 यूडीसी, एमटीएस एवं अन्य पदों की भर्ती, 15 जनवरी से आवेदन शुरू

ESIC भर्ती 2022: कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम (ESIC) में 10वीं, 12वीं पास और ग्रेजुएट उम्मीदवारों के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का सुनहरा अवसर है. ईएसआईसी द्वारा अपर डिवीजन क्लर्क (UDC), स्टेनोग्राफर (स्टेनो) और मल्टी-टास्किंग स्टाफ (एमटीएस) जैसे विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया है. ईएसआईसी की वेबसाइट www.esic.nic.in पर पात्र उम्मीदवारों से केवल ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं जो 15 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू होंगे. ईएसआईसी ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 15 फरवरी 2022 है.
महत्वपूर्ण तिथियाँ:
ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की प्रारंभिक तिथि - 15 जनवरी 2022
ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि - 15 फरवरी 2022
ईएसआईसी रिक्ति विवरण:
कुल पद - 3847
|
रीजन का नाम
|
पदों की संख्या
|
UDC
|
स्टेनो
|
MTS
|
आंध्र प्रदेश
|
07
|
02
|
26
|
बिहार
|
43
|
16
|
37
|
छत्तीसगढ़
|
17
|
03
|
21
|
दिल्ली
|
235
|
18
|
292
|
डायरेक्टरेट मेडियल दिल्ली
|
–
|
09
|
–
|
गोवा
|
13
|
01
|
12
|
गुजरात
|
136
|
06
|
127
|
हरियाणा
|
96
|
13
|
76
|
हिमाचल प्रादेश
|
29
|
–
|
15
|
जम्मू & कश्मीर
|
08
|
–
|
01
|
झारखण्ड
|
06
|
–
|
26
|
कर्नाटक
|
199
|
18
|
65
|
केरल
|
66
|
04
|
60
|
मध्य प्रदेश
|
44
|
02
|
56
|
महाराष्ट्र
|
318
|
18
|
258
|
नॉर्थ ईस्ट
|
01
|
–
|
17
|
ओडिशा
|
30
|
03
|
41
|
पुदुचेरी
|
06
|
01
|
07
|
पंजाब
|
81
|
02
|
105
|
राजस्थान
|
67
|
15
|
105
|
रीजनल ऑफिस दिल्ली
|
–
|
03
|
–
|
तमिलनाडु
|
150
|
16
|
219
|
तेलंगाना
|
25
|
04
|
43
|
उत्तर प्रदेश
|
36
|
05
|
119
|
वेस्ट बंगाल एवं सिक्किम
|
113
|
04
|
203
|
कुल
|
1726
|
163
|
1931
ईएसआईसी यूडीसी, स्टेनो और एमटीएस पदों के लिए पात्रता मानदंड:
शैक्षिक योग्यता:
UDC - किसी मान्यता प्राप्त विश्वविद्यालय से ग्रेजुएट या समकक्ष योग्यता. ऑफिस सूट और डेटाबेस के प्रयोग सहित कंप्यूटर का वर्किंग ज्ञान होना चाहिए.
स्टेनोग्राफर - किसी मान्यता प्राप्त बोर्ड या विश्वविद्यालय से 12वीं कक्षा पास या समकक्ष योग्यता. डिक्टेशन: 10 मिनट @ 80 शब्द प्रति मिनट. ट्रांसक्रिप्शन: 50 मिनट (अंग्रेजी), 65 मिनट (हिंदी) (केवल कंप्यूटर पर)
MTS- किसी मान्यता प्राप्त बोर्ड से 10वीं पास.
ईएसआईसी वेतन:
यूडीसी और स्टेनो - वेतन स्तर - 4 (रु. 25,500-81,100) 7वें केंद्रीय वेतन आयोग के अनुसार.
7वें केंद्रीय वेतन आयोग के अनुसार एमटीएस वेतन स्तर - 1 (18,000-56,900 रुपये)
आयु सीमा:
यूडीसी और स्टेनो - आवेदन प्राप्त करने की अंतिम तिथि यानी 15 फरवरी, 2022 को 18 से 27 वर्ष के बीच
एमटीएस के बीच - आवेदन प्राप्त करने की अंतिम तिथि यानी 15 फरवरी, 2022 को 18 से 25 वर्ष
यूडीसी, स्टेनो और एमटीएस पदों के लिए ईएसआईसी चयन प्रक्रिया:
चयन निम्न आधार पर किया जाएगा:
- यूडीसी - प्रारंभिक परीक्षा, मुख्य परीक्षा और कंप्यूटर कौशल परीक्षा
- स्टेनोग्राफर- चरण I - मुख्य परीक्षा और चरण II - स्टेनोग्राफी में स्किल टेस्ट.
- एमटीएस - प्रारंभिक परीक्षा और मुख्य परीक्षा.
- ईएसआईसी परीक्षा पैटर्न और पाठ्यक्रम
- ईएसआईसी यूडीसी और एमटीएस परीक्षा पैटर्न प्रारंभिक परीक्षा