कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम (ESIC) में निकली 3820 यूडीसी, एमटीएस एवं अन्य पदों की भर्ती, 15 जनवरी से आवेदन शुरू

ईएसआईसी द्वारा  अपर डिवीजन क्लर्क (UDC), स्टेनोग्राफर (स्टेनो) और मल्टी-टास्किंग स्टाफ  (एमटीएस) जैसे विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया है.

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 17:10 IST

ESIC भर्ती 2022: कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम (ESIC) में 10वीं, 12वीं पास और ग्रेजुएट उम्मीदवारों के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का सुनहरा अवसर है. ईएसआईसी द्वारा  अपर डिवीजन क्लर्क (UDC), स्टेनोग्राफर (स्टेनो) और मल्टी-टास्किंग स्टाफ  (एमटीएस) जैसे विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया है. ईएसआईसी की वेबसाइट www.esic.nic.in पर पात्र उम्मीदवारों से केवल ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं जो 15 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू होंगे. ईएसआईसी ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 15 फरवरी 2022 है.

महत्वपूर्ण तिथियाँ:
ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की प्रारंभिक तिथि - 15 जनवरी 2022
ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि - 15 फरवरी 2022

ईएसआईसी रिक्ति विवरण:
कुल पद - 3847 

रीजन का नाम

पदों की संख्या

UDC

स्टेनो

MTS

आंध्र प्रदेश

07

02

26

बिहार

43

16

37

छत्तीसगढ़

17

03

21

दिल्ली

235

18

292

डायरेक्टरेट मेडियल दिल्ली

09

गोवा

13

01

12

गुजरात

136

06

127

हरियाणा

96

13

76

हिमाचल प्रादेश

29

15

जम्मू & कश्मीर

08

01

झारखण्ड

06

26

कर्नाटक

199

18

65

केरल

66

04

60

मध्य प्रदेश

44

02

56

महाराष्ट्र

318

18

258

नॉर्थ ईस्ट

01

17

ओडिशा

30

03

41

पुदुचेरी

06

01

07

पंजाब

81

02

105

राजस्थान

67

15

105

रीजनल ऑफिस दिल्ली

03

तमिलनाडु

150

16

219

तेलंगाना

25

04

43

उत्तर प्रदेश

36

05

119

वेस्ट बंगाल एवं सिक्किम

113

04

203

कुल

1726

163

1931

ईएसआईसी यूडीसी, स्टेनो और एमटीएस पदों के लिए पात्रता मानदंड:
शैक्षिक योग्यता:
UDC - किसी मान्यता प्राप्त विश्वविद्यालय से ग्रेजुएट या समकक्ष योग्यता. ऑफिस सूट और डेटाबेस के प्रयोग सहित कंप्यूटर का वर्किंग ज्ञान होना चाहिए.
स्टेनोग्राफर - किसी मान्यता प्राप्त बोर्ड या विश्वविद्यालय से 12वीं कक्षा पास या समकक्ष योग्यता. डिक्टेशन: 10 मिनट @ 80 शब्द प्रति मिनट. ट्रांसक्रिप्शन: 50 मिनट (अंग्रेजी), 65 मिनट (हिंदी) (केवल कंप्यूटर पर)
MTS- किसी मान्यता प्राप्त बोर्ड से 10वीं पास.

ईएसआईसी वेतन:
यूडीसी और स्टेनो - वेतन स्तर - 4 (रु. 25,500-81,100) 7वें केंद्रीय वेतन आयोग के अनुसार.
7वें केंद्रीय वेतन आयोग के अनुसार एमटीएस वेतन स्तर - 1 (18,000-56,900 रुपये)

आयु सीमा:
यूडीसी और स्टेनो - आवेदन प्राप्त करने की अंतिम तिथि यानी 15 फरवरी, 2022 को 18 से 27 वर्ष के बीच
एमटीएस के बीच - आवेदन प्राप्त करने की अंतिम तिथि यानी 15 फरवरी, 2022 को 18 से 25 वर्ष
यूडीसी, स्टेनो और एमटीएस पदों के लिए ईएसआईसी चयन प्रक्रिया:

ESIC Notification Link

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of Steno. in Regional Office Delhi

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Andhra Pradesh Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Bihar Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Chhattisgarh Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Delhi Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of Steno. in Directorate Medial Delhi

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Goa Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Gujarat Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Haryana Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC and MTS in Himachal Pradesh Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC and Steno. in Jammu Kashmir Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC and MTS in Jharkhand Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Karnataka Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Kerala Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Madhya Pradesh Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Maharashtra Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC and MTS in North East Regions

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Odisha Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Puducherry Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Punjab Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno and MTS in Rajasthan Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of Steno. in Regional Office Delhi

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Tamilnadu Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Telangana Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Uttar Pradesh Region

Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in Uttarakhand Region

 Detailed advertisement for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno. and MTS in West Bengal and Sikkim Regions

चयन निम्न आधार पर किया जाएगा:

  • यूडीसी - प्रारंभिक परीक्षा, मुख्य परीक्षा और कंप्यूटर कौशल परीक्षा
  • स्टेनोग्राफर- चरण I - मुख्य परीक्षा और चरण II - स्टेनोग्राफी में स्किल टेस्ट.
  • एमटीएस - प्रारंभिक परीक्षा और मुख्य परीक्षा.
  • ईएसआईसी परीक्षा पैटर्न और पाठ्यक्रम
  • ईएसआईसी यूडीसी और एमटीएस परीक्षा पैटर्न प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 

