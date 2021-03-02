ESIC Recruitment 2021: 6552 Vacancies to be filled for UDC & Stenographer Posts

ESIC Recruitment 2021: As per the latest release of the Gazette of India, around 6552 vacancies will be filled for the post of Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The detailed notification for the same is expected to be released in March/April. The online applications for the aforesaid posts will start in due course of time. All candidates are advised to stay tuned with us for the latest updates.

As per the notification, a total of 6552 vacancies will be recruited out of which 6306 vacancies will be for Upper Division Clerk/Upper Division Clerk Cashier and 246 are for Stenographer.

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Upper Division Clerk/ Upper Division Clerk Cashier - 6306 Posts

Stenographer - 246 Posts

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

Upper Division Clerk/ Upper Division Clerk Cashier -Degree of a recognised University or equivalent; Working knowledge of computer including use of Office suites and databases.

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

The selection of the Upper Division Clerk/ Upper Division Clerk Cashier Posts will be done on the basis of written examination/seniority cum fitness/ Limited Departmental Competitive Examination while for stenographer posts, selection of eligible candidates will be done by the direct recruitment process.

Download ESIC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Official Website

How to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode after the release of detailed notification. Candidates are required to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.