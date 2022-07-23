ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022 Phase-2 Mains: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains on 23rd July 2022 for the posts of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent.

ESIC SSO Mains Cut off 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam on 23rd July 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains Exam will be active from 8th July to 23rd July 2022.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. The Phase-1 Prelims Exam was held on 11th June 2022 in which candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event Date ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date 11th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 12th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 12th April 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date 8th July to 23rd July 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam 23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 2: Mains Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Qs. Max. Marks Duration Medium Reasoning/ Intelligence 40 60 35 minutes Hindi & English General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness 40 40 20 minutes Hindi & English English Language 30 40 30 minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 40 60 35 minutes Hindi & English Total 150 200 2 hours

ESIC SSO Mains Expected Cut-Off 2022

Category Expected Cut-Off Marks UR 145-150 SC 125-130 ST 115-120 OBC 135-140 Ex-Serviceman 115-120

ESIC SSO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-Off 2018

Category Sections English Language Reasoning Ability English Language Quantitative Aptitude Cut-off UR 27 18 18 27 90 SC 21 14 14 21 70 ST 21 14 14 21 70 OBC 24 16 16 24 80 PWD Category A (VI) 18 12 12 18 60 PWD Category B (HI) 18 12 12 18 60 PWD Category C (LD) 18 12 12 18 60 PWD Category D & E 18 12 12 18 60 Ex-Servicemen 21 14 14 21 70

What next after ESIC SSO Mains 2022?

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 consists of a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Candidates who are successful in the ESIC SSO Mains 2022 Phase-2 will be called for the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-3 Computer Skills and Descriptive Test.

