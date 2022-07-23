ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022 Phase-2 Mains: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains on 23rd July 2022 for the posts of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent.

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase 2 Mains Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks
ESIC SSO 2022 Phase 2 Mains Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks

ESIC SSO Mains Cut off 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam on 23rd July 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains Exam will be active from 8th July to 23rd July 2022.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. The Phase-1 Prelims Exam was held on 11th June 2022 in which candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event

Date

ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date

11th March 2022

Online Application Registration Start Date

12th March 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

12th April 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date

17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam

11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date

8th July to 23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam

23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 2: Mains Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests)

No. of Qs.

Max. Marks

Duration

Medium

Reasoning/ Intelligence

40

60

35 minutes

Hindi & English

General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness

40

40

20 minutes

Hindi & English

English Language

30

40

30 minutes

English

Quantitative Aptitude

40

60

35 minutes

Hindi & English

Total

150

200

2 hours

 

ESIC SSO Mains Expected Cut-Off 2022

Category

Expected Cut-Off Marks

UR

145-150

SC

125-130

ST

115-120

OBC

135-140

Ex-Serviceman

115-120

ESIC SSO Mains Previous Years’ Cut-Off 2018

Category

Sections

English Language

Reasoning Ability

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Cut-off

UR

27

18

18

27

90

SC

21

14

14

21

70

ST

21

14

14

21

70

OBC

24

16

16

24

80

PWD Category A (VI)

18

12

12

18

60

PWD Category B (HI)

18

12

12

18

60

PWD Category C (LD)

18

12

12

18

60

PWD Category D & E

18

12

12

18

60

Ex-Servicemen

21

14

14

21

70

What next after ESIC SSO Mains 2022?

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 consists of a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Candidates who are successful in the ESIC SSO Mains 2022 Phase-2 will be called for the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-3 Computer Skills and Descriptive Test.

