ESIC Stenographer Result 2020 Declared for Various Regions @esic.nic.in, Check Region Wise Result Here

ESIC Stenographer Result 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the Final Stenographer result for the region including Bihar, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and other on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Computer Skill Test & Stenography Test for the post of Stenographer can check their result on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

It is noted that the Phase – II Computer Skill Test & Stenography Test for the Recruitment to the post of Stenographer for various regions held earlier for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and other regions earlier.

According to the short notification released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the Final Result for the Stenographer Posts has been uploaded on the official website.

It is to be noted that the result of Phase - I Examination for the post of Stenographer held earlier was declared along with Region wise & Category wise list earlier.

The Final Result has been declared by the concerned Regional Director of the concerned Region/Office. The candidates are advised to visit ESIC website for Final Result.

ESIC Stenographer Result 2020 for Bihar Region





ESIC Stenographer Result 2020 for West Bengal Region





ESIC Stenographer Result 2020 for Rajasthan Region





ESIC Stenographer Result 2020 for Uttarakhand Region

ESIC Stenographer Result 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Click on the link Final Select List for recruitment to the post of Stenographer for Bihar/West Bengal/Uttarakhand/Rajasthan and other region size:(1.57 MB) .displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new window which will display the PDF of the Corresponding Result.

You can take Print Out of your Result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the Stenographer posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.