Essay Papers: UPSC CSE Main (2019 to 1993) - Get Past Years’ Essay Question Papers of UPSC CSE

Essay Papers UPSC CSE Main (2019 to 1993): Previous years’ Essay question papers (UPSC Mains Paper 1) are available here. With this article, candidates can access question papers from 1993 onwards.

Jul 14, 2020 15:50 IST
Essay Papers UPSC CSE Main (2019 to 1993): Previous years’ Essay question papers are available here. With this article, candidates can access question papers from 1993 onwards. How to write an essay in UPSC? This is one the most frequently asked questions by UPSC aspirants, preparing for UPSC Civil Services Examination. Different experts, toppers, teachers and educators have different answers to this question. Essay writing in the UPSC exam is an art and one can't be a master of it in one day. An expert at Jagran Josh has shared some tips which you can check from the link given below

⇒ How to write a good Essay in the IAS Exam: Video

⇒ UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020: 7 Effective Steps to Read Laxmikant Quickly for Indian Polity

You will also find many interview videos of UPSC (CSE) Toppers at JagranJosh.Com. Here we have also provided some links to access interview videos of UPSC Toppers where they are sharing their preparation strategy and giving some useful tips for the preparation of upcoming UPSC (CSE) Prelims and Mains exam.  

IAS Topper Kajal Jawla Rank 28 shares her strategy

Kanishak Kataria IAS Topper 2019 Rank 1 shares his IAS Strategy

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh IAS Topper (among Girls CSE Rank 5)

Best Books for UPSC (IAS) Preparation: Recommended by Toppers for CSE Mains & Prelims Preparation

Download Links for Essay Papers - UPSC CSE Main (2019 to 1993):

UPSC Essay Paper 2019

UPSC Essay Paper 2019

UPSC Essay Paper 2018

UPSC Essay Paper 2017

UPSC Essay Paper 2016

UPSC Essay Paper 2015

UPSC Essay Paper 2014

UPSC Essay Paper 2013

UPSC Essay Paper 2012

UPSC Essay Paper 2011

UPSC Essay Paper 2010

UPSC Essay Paper 2009

UPSC Essay Paper 2008

UPSC Essay Paper 2007

UPSC Essay Paper 2006

UPSC Essay Paper 2005

UPSC Essay Paper 2004

UPSC Essay Paper 2003

UPSC Essay Paper 2002

UPSC Essay Paper 2001

UPSC Essay Paper 2000

UPSC Essay Paper 1999

UPSC Essay Paper 1998

UPSC Essay Paper 1997

UPSC Essay Paper 1996

UPSC Essay Paper 1995

UPSC Essay Paper 1994

UPSC Essay Paper 1993

These are previous years’ Essay Papers of UPSC CSE Main examination of 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. Candidates preparing for UPSC 2020 Civil Services Examination can also take help of other important resources provided by Jagran Josh of the preparation of UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 exam. 

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation

