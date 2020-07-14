Essay Papers: UPSC CSE Main (2019 to 1993) - Get Past Years’ Essay Question Papers of UPSC CSE

Essay Papers UPSC CSE Main (2019 to 1993): Previous years’ Essay question papers are available here. With this article, candidates can access question papers from 1993 onwards. How to write an essay in UPSC? This is one the most frequently asked questions by UPSC aspirants, preparing for UPSC Civil Services Examination. Different experts, toppers, teachers and educators have different answers to this question. Essay writing in the UPSC exam is an art and one can't be a master of it in one day. An expert at Jagran Josh has shared some tips which you can check from the link given below

⇒ How to write a good Essay in the IAS Exam: Video

⇒ UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020: 7 Effective Steps to Read Laxmikant Quickly for Indian Polity

You will also find many interview videos of UPSC (CSE) Toppers at JagranJosh.Com. Here we have also provided some links to access interview videos of UPSC Toppers where they are sharing their preparation strategy and giving some useful tips for the preparation of upcoming UPSC (CSE) Prelims and Mains exam.

⇒ IAS Topper Kajal Jawla Rank 28 shares her strategy

⇒ Kanishak Kataria IAS Topper 2019 Rank 1 shares his IAS Strategy

⇒ Srushti Jayant Deshmukh IAS Topper (among Girls CSE Rank 5)

⇒ Best Books for UPSC (IAS) Preparation: Recommended by Toppers for CSE Mains & Prelims Preparation

Download Links for Essay Papers - UPSC CSE Main (2019 to 1993):

These are previous years’ Essay Papers of UPSC CSE Main examination of 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. Candidates preparing for UPSC 2020 Civil Services Examination can also take help of other important resources provided by Jagran Josh of the preparation of UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020 exam.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation



