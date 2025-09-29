EWS Full Form: The full name of EWS is Economically Weaker Section. It refers to people or families whose annual income is lower than a fixed limit. However, the annual income is not the only measure used to identify EWS status in India. The Union Council of Ministers, on 7 January 2019, sanctioned a 10% reservation to EWS candidates in education and government jobs under the general category. Continue reading to learn more about the EWS full form, including meaning, eligibility, required documents, and other relevant details on this page. EWS Full Form: What is the full form of EWS? EWS stands for Economically Weaker Section. It involves individuals with a family income under INR 8 lakh per annum and who do not fall under the SC, ST, or OBC category. Those who do not belong to the OBC, SC, or ST category but meet the EWS economic criteria are included in the EWS category. If the annual family income crosses INR 8 lakh, the individual cannot claim EWS benefits and will fall under the unreserved category. In this article, we have compiled complete details of the EWS full form for future reference.

EWS Full Form: Eligibility Criteria for EWS An individual should meet all the specified eligibility requirements in order to be considered under the EWS category. Anyone seeking EWS status should not be part of any reservation benefits applicable to OBC, SC, or ST categories. People will be classified in the EWS category based on having a family income under INR 8 lakh per annum. Under the EWS reservation rules, the term “family” refers to the applicants claiming reservation concessions, their parents, spouse, children, and siblings who are less than 18 years old. Applicants must note that an EWS certificate enables an applicant to claim the 10% reservation for the General-EWS category in government jobs and higher education across India. Below are the eligibility conditions for securing an EWS certificate:

To qualify, the family’s yearly income should be under INR 8,00,000.

The total agricultural land owned by the family should be 5 acres or less.

The size of the residential flat must not be more than 1000 sq. ft.

The residential plot must be under 100 square yards in the prescribed municipal area.

A residential plot larger than 200 square yards in a non-notified municipality area disqualifies the applicants. EWS Full Form: List of Documents Required Apart from knowing the EWS full form and meaning, candidates must meet all the eligibility requirements and submit all the necessary documents to avoid cancellation of their candidature in any recruitment drive or educational purposes. Individuals will have to submit an Income and Asset Certificate provided by a competent authority to claim reservation benefits under the EWS category. These certificates must be issued by the concerned authorities listed below in the specified format outlined by the respective agency. It serves as the only evidence accepted to verify EWS status.