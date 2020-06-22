Exploring India’s 10th Best B.Tech Program: Placements, Specializations & Strong Industry Connect

With a 40-year legacy in delivering value-based education, MIT World Peace University is well-known for its industry-relevant BTech program, which is currently accepting student applications for Engineering Admissions 2020. With a staggering record of Rs 37.5 Lpa as its highest package last year, this globally-acclaimed BTech program has rightly been ranked as the 10th best BTech program.

The BTech program at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) offers ten engineering specializations. A state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, an industry-relevant curriculum and an exhaustive industry exposure to students through internships, projects, placements and co-curricular activities have helped the university to stand amongst the topmost institutes in the country. To apply for the BTech programs at MIT-WPU, click here.

BTech Placements

The engineering degrees typically enjoy excellent packages in the industry. However, MIT World Peace University placements have set their own record last year by securing the highest package of Rs 37.5 Lpa. The students passing out of this program are sought after by the industry giants and the BTech program boasts of an average package of Rs 6.5 Lpa with 86% of placements and visited by over 200 companies each year for placements and recruitments.

BTech Rankings

With such a legacy, it is no wonder that MIT World Peace University has consistently secured high rankings and accolades. The following is a quick list of their accolades:

Hailed as the 3rd Best Private University to study in India by the India Today 2018 Survey

The 5 th best private institute for engineering in the West Zone of India by the Times Of India (TOI) 2019 Survey



Author:- Dr. Dinesh Bhutada, Associate Professor - Chemical Engineering Department, MIT World Peace University

BTech Program Highlights

The BTech program at MIT-WPU prides itself on its multi-disciplinary approach towards providing quality education to its students. It employs the well-researched MIT-WPU method, which provides the perfect balance of an academic framework reinforced with experiential learning. This ensures the complete subject mastery by its students.

A wide choice of elective subjects are also available to students to meet their individual professional goals. With an industry-driven agenda, the university provides the opportunity to pursue a one-semester industrial internship for all its students as a part of its curriculum. This allows students to get the much-needed industry exposure and combine their academic learning with practical knowledge gained from working in the industry.

A special emphasis is given on problem-solving especially in the social context and students are encouraged to come up with out-of-the-box, innovative, tech-driven solutions to challenges faced in our society.

Further industry exposure comes to students in the form of national and international immersion programs, which groom students and provide for an enriching learning experience. This is further enhanced by peace studies, which promotes a holistic personality development and accelerates their path towards life transformation in these crucial years.

Labs & Technology Centres for Students

Several laboratories and centres of excellence have also been set up by the industry on the MIT-WPU campus to give the best possible learning experience to students and bring them face-to-face with advanced industrial technologies through live projects.

Some of this crucial infrastructure available on the MIT-WPU campus include the AI and ML facility, which was supported by Mahindra; the Tata Technology Limited Resource Centre for Manufacturing Excellence; Asia’s first-of-its-kind Subsea Lab in association with Aker Powergas Ltd; the IEEE Affordable Agriculture Technology Laboratory; the Texas Instruments Center of Excellence, the Intel Education IoT Lab, and many more.

BTech Specializations

The university offers a 4-year full-time, industry-reputed BTech program in ten different specializations. All these specializations are placement-oriented and experience a high industry demand. The following is a quick brief of the BTech specializations:

1. BTech in Computer Science & Engineering: This program equips its students to work in various domains of engineering such as, design, development, testing and maintenance. It provides enormous opportunities and professional growth in the fields of research, academics and industrial applications to students.

It further boasts of a state-of-the-art infrastructure, has a perfect blend of academia, industry and research, uses active learning methods like Problem Based Learning (PBL), Experimental Learning and Collaborative Learning, has a strong alumni network and is working at a top position in the IT and research industry.

It also witnesses active participation and prize-winning performances of students at the national and international competitions, such as, ROBOCON and Hackathon, and has its own on-campus Incubation Centre to nurture entrepreneurial minds to set up their own start-ups.

2. BTech in Computer Science and Business Systems (CSBS): To address the growing need of engineering talent with skills in digital technology, Tata Consultancy Services, in partnership with MIT-WPU, has designed this program’s curriculum for 4 years of this undergraduate program.

The curriculum aims to ensure that the students graduating from the program not only know the core topics of Computer Science but also develop an equal appreciation of humanities, management sciences and human values. The students are also exposed to emerging topics such as Analytics, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things etc. to make them industry ready at the end of four years of study.

3. BTech in Electronics & Communication Technology Engineering: This program is always a choice for students who would like to be a part of the drastic growth in electronics, communication & computing and information & communication technologies (ICT). The electronic device and hardware are getting smaller and more intelligent with the help of advances in network and software technology.

The role of Electronics & Communication Engineers has become critical in electronic materials, devices and circuits, micro-controllers and their interfacing devices, communication technologies and related signal processing, and development of efficient software tools to drive them. They are also important for automation, control, core manufacturing, transport, water, environment, pharmaceutical processes, food processing, smart cities and many more applications. The four-year full-time degree provides comprehensive theoretical, practical and real-life knowledge of electronics and communication to match the current and future needs of the industry.

4. BTech in Mechanical Engineering: This is a diverse branch of engineering that applies the principles of core sciences to design and develop products, systems and processes to fulfill human needs. Mechanical Engineering also involves dealing with the grand challenges of the efficient use of energy and of meeting the energy demands of the future.

At MIT-WPU, special emphasis is given on providing appropriate skills to meet the ever changing needs of the Mechanical and Allied industry at both national and international levels. The B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering degree allows you to pursue career opportunities across segments such as, automobile and allied industries, energy and power generation, manufacturing and process industries, aerospace and space research organizations, research and development, robotics and automation, and railways and ordinance factories, to mention a few.

5. BTech in Robotics & Automation Engineering: This program combines design, construction, operation and application of robots coupled with computer-based control systems, sensory feedback and information processing. The design of a robotic system puts together principles of electronic engineering, mechanical and computer engineering.

ROBOCON is an established and internationally reputed winning student group on campus, which provides a hands-on experience of Robotics and Automation theory and practice. Upgraded lab environments provide tools useful in the development of analytical skills, modeling and simulation skills to identify and analyze problems, propose and execute solutions. Training on electronic lab equipment, CNC machining, 3-D printers and CAD design software makes this the best learning place for Robotics at national level.

6. BTech in Electrical Engineering: This program is in great demand at the present where innovation and disruption are taking place in the engineering sector, and challenges have emerged for advancement in the field of electrical & power engineering. The MIT-WPU program in this sector is providing the perfect blend of academia, industry and research to provide internship and industry projects, and give the opportunity to work on inter-disciplinary projects and work on the on-campus Incubation Centre to nurture student-driven start-ups.

7. BTech in Civil Engineering: This is a professional engineering degree that deals with the design, construction and maintenance of the physical and naturally-built environment, including public works, such as, roads, bridges, canals, dams, airports, sewerage systems, pipelines, structural components of buildings, and railways.

At MIT-WPU, this is one of oldest programs and is considered to be among the top civil engineering programs. Experiential learning for students is a major focus of this program by organizing international and national events. The program alo has an active Centre of excellence for `Innovative Design and Construction Technologies' with the Politecnico De Milano from Milan, Italy.

8. BTech in Chemical Engineering: This is a specialization of engineering, which uses principles of Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology and Economics to efficiently use, produce, design, transport and transform energy and materials.

At MIT World Peace University, this program comes to life with its application-based approach and supported by its state-of-the-art infrastructure, strong industry connect and research organizations. The degree has also won accolades for its outstanding PETROTECH student Chapter award 2010 and for its active learning pedagogy.

Apart from this, prominent industry collaborations, strong global alumni network, and national as well as international exposure make it India's top Chemical Engineering programs.

9. BTech in Polymer Engineering: This is an engineering course that gives opportunity to designs, analysis and modification in polymer materials. At MIT-WPU, this program becomes even more engaging for its students for its active participation in technical events such as Affinity, Techfest, Rangostav, Supra, Baha, etc.

Regular study tours, visits to national level exhibitions such as, Plasti-Vision and Plast-India are a few other initiatives taken to provide a strong exposure to students. Plenty of opportunities for internships and active support are also available from this program's alumni, which is spread across the globe.

10. BTech in Petroleum Engineering: This is the specialization of engineering concerned with activities related to the production of hydrocarbons, which can be either related to crude oil or natural gas. Exploration and production are deemed to fall within the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry. This department is India’s second oldest and is offering innovative programmes.

More than a thousand students have graduated from this program since 1983, and are working in the oil and gas industry all over the globe holding senior positions and contributing significantly to the petroleum industry. The strong alumni network is the most important connection to the corporate world when it comes to placements and interaction with the industry.

A very active SPE International chapter, Presence of Cairn Campus Connect, ONGC Chair Professors and MoU with Shell and Aker Solutions are a few important milestones in the history of this department. This program also has access to a state-of-the-art, Subsea Engineering Laboratory, with support from Aker Powergas Subsea Private Limited on the MIT-WPU campus.

To find out more about the university's industry-reputed and globally acclaimed engineering specializations, click here.