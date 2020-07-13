FCI 3rd DV List 2020 for Assistant and JE Released @fci.gov.in, FCI AG JE Document Verification from 17 July

FCI 3rd DV List 2020 for Assistant and JE: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the candidates’ list and schedule of Document Verification for 3rd Round for the post of Assistant Grade III (AG III) and Junior Engineer (JE). The candidates, who were not able to appear in the Document Verification of selected candidates against Advertisement No.01/2019 FCI Category-III held in 2nd phase at their respective State, can download FCI DV 3rd Round List from official website of FCI i.e. fci.gov.in

FCI 3rd DV List Links are also given below. The candidates can check the address and date of DV Round for North, West and South Zone through the links:

FCI North Zone DV List for 3rd Round

FCI North Zone DV Notice



FCI West Zone DV List for 3rd Round

FCI West Zone DV Notice

FCI South Zone DV List for 3rd Round

FCI South Zone DV Notice

The candidates are also required to download FCI DV Admit Card 2020 from the official website. As per the FCI Notice - “A letter on registered Correspondence Address as well as an e-mail on registered e-mail ID has been sent to all such candidates for appearing in Document Verification. The candidate wise schedule for Document Verification is attached herewith for reference of all the candidates. The candidates are advised to download the call letter from FCI official website under Current Recruitment Section and report to the respective venue along with original as well as required photocopies of documents mentioned in the Call Letter. The candidates are also advised to follow Social Distancing norms prescribed by the Govt. of India/State Govt. and as advised by the FCI Officers/Officials at the respective Document Verification Venues. The candidates are advised in their own interest to wear Masks and carry gloves, sanitizers etc. to avoid untoward incidence”

FCI had conducted the Phase 1 Online exam from 31 May to 03 June 2019 and Phase 2 Online exam from 27 July 2019. Qualified candidates were invited for DV Round from 25 February to 28 February 2020.The second round of Document Verification was held from 18 June to 26 Jun 2020 and f