FCI Admit Card Status 2022 (Out) for Watchman Posts, Login Link Here

FCI Admit Card 2022 has been released by Food Corporation of India (FCI) for Watchman Posts. Candidates can check download from below.

FCI Admit Card 2022 Download: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the status of their admit card for the exam for the post of Watchman. Candidates can download FCI Watchman Admit Card from the official website - fciharyana-watch-ward.in. FCI Admit Card Link is given below for the reference of the candidates.

The candidates should carry their admit card along with a valid ID Proof such as PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Voter's Card/Bank Passport with a photograph.

The written exam will have 120 multiple-choice questions on General Knowledge (GK), Current Affairs, Reasoning, English Language and Numerical Ability. Each question will be of 1 mark and there will be no negative marking

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes

The test will be conducted to test the ability of the candidates in the basic arithmetic and general knowledge pertaining to basic numeracy skills i.e. addition, subtraction, multiplication, division etc. basic general knowledge restricted to our country only and basis English i.e. spelling correction, parts of speech etc.

The candidates are required to score 40% marks in order to qualify for the written exam. The candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) in the ration of 1:3. The PET will be qualifying in nature.

The final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of the written test subject to qualifying for the PET.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 23300 to Rs. 64000/-.

How to Download FCI Admit Card 2022 ?