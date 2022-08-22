FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card 2022: Check Your Call Letter Status Here

FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card 2022 has been uploaded by Food Corporation of Indian (FCI), Punjab on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Candidates can check the direct link below:

FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card 2022: Food Corporation of Indian (FCI), Punjab has uploaded the admit card status for the written exam for the Watchman post on fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Those who have applied for FCI Punjab Watchman Recruitment can check the FCI Punjab Watchman Admit Card Status by login into the official website. The login link is also available below for ease of the candidates.

The written exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be from General Knowledge (GK), Current Affairs, Reasoning, English Language and Numerical Ability. Each question will be of 1 mark. There will be no negative marking. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the exam.

Ex-contractual Security Guards will be given the exam which tests the ability of the candidates in the basic arithmetic's and general knowledge pertaining to basic numeracy skills i.e. Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Division etc., basic general knowledge restricted to our country only and basic English i.e. spelling correction, parts of speech etc.

A combined merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate. Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET) which is qualifying in nature