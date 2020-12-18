FCI Typist Admit Card 2020 Released @fci.gov.in for 4103 Vacancies, Download Typist Hindi Call Letter for West Zone Here

FCI Typist Admit Card 2020: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit cards for the west zone for recruitment to the various post of Hindi Typist. All those who applied for FCI Recruitment 2020 against advertisement number 01/2019 can download their call letters through the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in.

The facility of downloading FCI Typist Admit Card 2020 at fci.gov.in. All candidates are required to enter their essential cridentials on the login page and save the call letter for future reference. The FCI Typist Admit Card 2020 Download Link can be accessed by scrolling down.

FCI Typist Hindi Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 5 January 2021 at All India Institute of Local Self Government, Barfiwala Bhawan, Vidyagauri Neelkanth Marg, Near Bhavan’s College, Khanpur, Ahmedabad-380001.

How and Where to Download FCI Typist Hindi West Zone Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.fci.gov.in. Click on FCI Typist Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a login page. Enter Roll Number/Registration Number and other details. Download FCI Typist Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Initially, the typing test was scheduled to be held on 27 August 2019 which was cancelled on the technical ground and rescheduled on 22 March 2020 which was further postponed due to spread of COVID-19 virus. It has now been decided to conduct the Skill Re-Test for the post of Typist (Hindi) on 5 January 2020. Candidates can directly download FCI Typist Hindi Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

