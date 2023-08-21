FDDI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

FDDI Recruitment 2023: FDDI has invited applications for the 62 Teaching, Non-Teaching posts on the official website. Check age limit, eligibility, application process, pdf and more.

Get all the details of FDDI Recruitment here, apply online link

FDDI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India has invited online applications for 62 various posts including General Manager, Assistant Manager and others in the Employment News (19-25 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 5, 2023.

These positions are available in various faculties under the FDDI including Teaching, Physical and Chemical Laboratories, Managerial and Administrative Support staff.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including B.E/B.Tech/Graduation in Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

FDDI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date for submission of an online application for these posts is September 5, 2023

FDDI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Physical and Chemical Laboratories-9

Teaching-41

Managerial Posts-6

Administrative Support Staff-6

FDDI Educational Qualification 2023

Physical and Chemical Laboratories

Deputy General Manager (Business Development)-B.E/B.Tech/Graduation in Science

and; MBA/PGDM (at least 2 years) in Marketing, with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized

University/Institute.

Assistant Manager (Business Development)-B.E/B.Tech/Graduation in Science or MBA/ /PGDM (at least 2 years) in Marketing, with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized University/Institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

FDDI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The recruitment will be done through a skill test/interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be intimated regarding the Interview/Skill Test through email/post.

FDDI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For FDDI Recruitment 2023?

Candidates who are applying for the posts are requested can apply for these posts in the physical application form provided in the career section of the FDDI Website, along with the relevant enclosures with the superscribing envelope with the name of the post and

its domain and submit their application vide speed post to -Faculty HO-HR, Administrative

Block, 4th Floor, Room No. 406, FDDI, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301.