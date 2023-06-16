World’s Best School Prizes 2023: Five Indian Schools on Top 10 Shortlist, Details Here

World’s Best School Prizes 2023: Five Indian schools have entered the top ten list of schools nominated for World’s Best School Prizes 2023. Check school-wise details and categories under which schools got nominations here.

World's Best School Prizes 2023: The second annual USD 250,000 World's Best School Prizes, organised in the UK to honour schools worldwide for their enormous contribution to society's progress, have named five inspirational Indian schools from Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra to the top 10 shortlists in each category.

The five World's Best School Prizes, for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Live categories, celebrate schools for their crucial role in raising the next generation of learners and for their significant contribution to society's advancement, particularly in the wake of COVID.

This year India's five schools that made it to the top 10 shortlist are from Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes on this achievement said, “Schools across the globe will learn from the story of these trailblazing Indian institutions and the culture they have cultivated.”

Here’s a detailed list of five Indian schools making it to the shortlist for World's Best School Prizes:

1. Nagar Nigam Pratibha Baalika Vidhyalaya (NPBV), Delhi: NPBV is a girls' school in Delhi, India. It is a flagship initiative of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) aimed at providing quality education to economically disadvantaged girls. The school has been shortlisted in the Community Collaboration category for breaking through the traditional mould to provide community-based interventions and support to bridge the gap between teachers, students, and parents.

2. The Riverside School, Gujarat: The Riverside School in Ahemdabad, Gujarat is an independent international school that prioritizes experiential learning, creativity, and community engagement. It follows an approach known as "Design for Change," which empowers students to identify and solve real-world problems in their communities. The school has gained worldwide recognition for its groundbreaking, student-centric approach to education, particularly through its “I CAN” pedagogical modelmaking it on the top list for the World’s Best School Prize under the Innovation category.

3. Snehalaya English Medium School, Mumbai: It is a charity school located in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, India. It is known for providing education to underprivileged children in the region. The school has worked best in transforming the lives of children affected with HIV and those from sex worker families. With this, it has managed to end second-generation prostitution in its district. The school has been shortlisted for the World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity category.

4. Oberoi International School, Mumbai: Oberoi International School is a prestigious educational institution located in Mumbai, India. Established in 2008, the school follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum and is known for its commitment to providing a holistic learning experience and preparing students for success in the global arena. The school has been shortlisted in the Community Collaboration category for bringing hope, empathy, and shared possibilities to its students and surrounding communities.

5. Shindewadi Mumbai Public School, Mumbai: It is a charter school run by the Akanksha Foundation (a non-profit organization). The school has been shortlisted in the category of Supporting Healthy Lives for its integral role in attempting to reverse the impact of low immunity and poor nutrition among its students and wider community after the lockdown.

For each of the five World's Best School Prizes, the top three finalists will be announced in September, followed by the winners in October. Winners will be selected based on strict criteria, by a distinguished group of judges from around the world, including representatives from academia, education, NGOs, the corporate sector, government, civil society, and the world of business.

The prize money of USD 250,000 will be equally shared among the winners of the five Prizes.