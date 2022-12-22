FRI Recruitment 2022-23: 72 Vacancies for LDC, Technician and Others @fri.icfre.gov.in, Check Eligibility

FRI  has invited online application for the 72 Group C Posts on its official website. Check  FRI  Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Forest Research Institute (FRI) has released the notification for 72 Group C posts including LDC, Technician, Forest Guard and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 19 January 2023. 

Selection for FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Examination which will be conducted in February 2023. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 10th/12th/Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification.

Notification Details FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job : 
Advt No: 01/FRI/GC/2022

Important Date FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: 
Closing Date for Submission of Application for Group C posts is 19 January 2023,
Vacancy Details FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: 
Technician (Field Lab Research)-23
Technician (Maintenance)-6
Technical Assistant (Para Medical)-7
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)-5
Forest Guard-2
Steno Grade-II-1
Store Keeper-2
Driver (Ordinary Grade)-4
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-22

Eligibility Criteria FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Technician (Field Lab Research)-Candidates should have 10+2 in Science.
Technician Maintenance: Candidates should have Matriculation wih ITI certificate in relevant trade. 
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/ salary/mode of selection and other update for the posts. 

Process To Download: FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

  1. Visit the official website of Forest Research Institute (FRI)-fri.icfre.gov.in
  2. Go to the Vacancies Section on the home page of the official website.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Detailed Advertisement of "Group- C Recruitment 2022' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the PDF of the FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: in a new window.
  5. Download FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: and save the same for your future reference.

FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: To apply for these posts, you will have to visit the official website and follow the guidelines. 

