FRI Recruitment 2022-23: 72 Vacancies for LDC, Technician and Others @fri.icfre.gov.in, Check Eligibility

FRI has invited online application for the 72 Group C Posts on its official website. Check FRI Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Forest Research Institute (FRI) has released the notification for 72 Group C posts including LDC, Technician, Forest Guard and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 19 January 2023.

Selection for FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Examination which will be conducted in February 2023.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 10th/12th/Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification.

Notification Details FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Advt No: 01/FRI/GC/2022

Important Date FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application for Group C posts is 19 January 2023,

Vacancy Details FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Technician (Field Lab Research)-23

Technician (Maintenance)-6

Technical Assistant (Para Medical)-7

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)-5

Forest Guard-2

Steno Grade-II-1

Store Keeper-2

Driver (Ordinary Grade)-4

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-22

Eligibility Criteria FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Technician (Field Lab Research)-Candidates should have 10+2 in Science.

Technician Maintenance: Candidates should have Matriculation wih ITI certificate in relevant trade.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/ salary/mode of selection and other update for the posts.

Process To Download: FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Visit the official website of Forest Research Institute (FRI)-fri.icfre.gov.in Go to the Vacancies Section on the home page of the official website. Click on the link - ‘ Detailed Advertisement of "Group- C Recruitment 2022' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: in a new window. Download FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: and save the same for your future reference.

FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply FRI Group C Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: To apply for these posts, you will have to visit the official website and follow the guidelines.