FSSAI DV 2020 Dates OUT for Asst Director, Deputy Manager & Administrative Officer @fssai.gov.in, Check Details here

FSSAI Result 2020: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced the FSSAI Exam 2019 Date for Assistant Director, Deputy Manager, Assistant Director (Technical), Administrative Officer against the advertisement number DR-02/2019. All such candidates who have qualified in the written test can now appear for document verification round.

According to the notice released by FSSAI, The document verification is scheduled to be held on 23 November to 27 November and 2 December 2020 at Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, 5th Floor, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road, New Delhi - 110002 at 9.30 AM.

FSSAI DV 2020 Admit Card to be the successful candidates have been sent through email and speed post. However, if any candidates have not received the letter for document verification and interview through email/speed post, he may contact this office through email at assistantdirector-hr@fssai.gov.in.

The FSSAI Result 2019-20 for Asst Director, Deputy Manager & Administrative Officer was released on 6 November 2020. The computer-based test was conducted from 24 July 2019 to 26 July 2019. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Combined Score of CBT + Written Exam + Interview.

