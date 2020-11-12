IFFCO Recruitment 2020 for Attdt. Operator & Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply by 22 Nov

IFFCO Recruitment 2020: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Attdt. Operator & Technician Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 November 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 22 November 2020

IFFCO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Attdt. Operator- CP (AOCP), Technician Apprentice - 40 Posts

IFFCO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Attdt. Operator- CP (AOCP) - B.Sc (Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics or Biology) with minimum 60% Marks* in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution& passed in the year 2018 & thereafter.

Technician Apprentice - Diploma in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60% Marks* in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution & passed in the year 2018 & thereafter.

IFFCO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 18 years - Maximum 27 years

Download IFFCO Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for IFFCO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 November 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

