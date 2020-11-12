India Post Recruitment 2020 (Jharkhand/Punjab) for GDS Posts: 1634 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from today onwards

India Post Recruitment 2020 (Jharkhand/Punjab) for GDS Posts: India Post has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at appost.in.

A total of 1634 vacancies have been notified for the Post of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Jharkhand and Punjab Circle out of which 1118 vacancies are for Jharkhand Circle and 516 are for Punjab Circle. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th pass qualification from a recognized Board. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Registration & Fee Submission Start Date: 12 November 2020

Registration & Fee Submission End Date: 11 December 2020

Application online Submission Start Date: 12 November 2020

Application online Submission End Date: 11 December 2020

India Post Recruitment 2020 (Jharkhand/Punjab) for GDS Posts Vacancy Details

Jharkhand - 1118 Posts

Punjab - 516 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2020 (Jharkhand/Punjab) for GDS Posts Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks; The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.

India Post Recruitment 2020 (Jharkhand/Punjab) for GDS Posts Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 (Jharkhand/Punjab) Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

Download India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Punjab Official Notification PDF Here

Download India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Jharkhand Official Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 11 December 2020 at appost.in. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.